Garth Field gets to ‘Beat It’ as he channels the King of Pop in tribute show

As someone who grew up idolising and mimicking the King of Pop since he was a kid, Garth Field was a no-brainer to anchor the “Michael Jackson HIStory” tribute concert at Joburg Theatre. I caught up with Field to chat about the show during rehearsals last Thursday. He was beyond excited for the audience to see the show.

Born in Elsie’s River, Cape Town, he said: “I’m a professional dancer, singer, actor and choreographer. I’ve been performing all my life since the tender age of 5. I’ve been doing shows in Florence as well. “I love Michael Jackson. I’ve been listening to him since I was a kid. I’ve been influenced by my family, my dad was a Michael Jackson fan when he was a teenager, too.” Now it’s one thing to be a fan but Field channels MJ with his look, dance moves, wardrobe and singing.

Johnny Van Grinsven from Showtime Australia is behind this show. Field said: “This is my first time doing the MJ tribute act with Showtime Australia. I auditioned for Showtime in March last year. “I got a call from the boss Johnny, he scouted me online and messaged to see me at GrandWest Casino. I prepared three songs and had to wait for like five days before I got the answer from Showtime.”

When asked how the rehearsals were going, he said: “It is going great. Everybody here is working hard, we’ve got the background team, and the make-up people; and we have got the stage set up with the choreographers and dancers preparing to do band rehearsals. We are ready to show SA the greatest tribute show.” As for fulfilling Van Grinsven’s vision, Field admitted: “Johnny is amazing. I like the fact that he tries to guide everyone to put on the greatest show. He’s the also the producer behind ‘The Greatest Love of All Show’ with Belinda Davids.” Garth Field embodying the King of Pop in the ‘Michael Jackson HIStory’ tribute show. After Joburg, Field said: “ We will be touring Australia, New Zealand, Canada, we might be going to Europe, Ireland, England, we are coming back to do Cape Town in December, Joburg and Durban.”

Before heading back to rehearsals, he added: “Come have an amazing experience with us, performing the greatest hits of Michael Jackson with the best live band and dancers as well. It’s a live concert, where we will be giving you the Michael Jackson experience. It is a crowd-pleasing show.” This is truly a mind-blowing, state-of-the-art stage production. It celebrates Jackson’s creative genius and unsurpassed talent from his early days as a member of the Jackson 5, his groundbreaking theatrics in the 80s and his continued domination of pop culture into the 21st century.

The hit songs include “Thriller”, “Billie Jean”, “Smooth Criminal”, “Bad”, “Beat It”, “ABC”, “Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough”, “Human Nature”, “PYT”, “They Don’t Really Care About Us” and many more. Where: Mandela Theatre at Joburg Theatre. When: January 18 - 28 at 8pm with the Sunday show at 2pm.

Cost: Ticket prices vary between R180 to R390. Discounts for groups of 10 or more (10% off) and groups of 20 or more (20% off). Booking through Webtickets. COMING SOON “Nandi the Musical”

This international production, celebrating the life of Princess Nandi of Elangeni, is a must-see at Soweto Theatre from January 25 to 28. The musical, centred around the principles of gender equality with responsibility, tells the inspiring story of Princess Nandi's unwavering commitment, courage, and decisive leadership. It follows the incredible journey of Princess Nandi during her “exile”, and her steadfast devotion to raising her son, Shaka, with love, discipline and obedience.

The musical features a talented cast of 28 professional performers, predominantly female, accompanied by a six-piece band. Ntokozo Ngcobo, acclaimed for her role as the Queen in “Ifalakhe”, takes on the lead role as Nandi, while the revered Dr Gcina Mhlophe provides the voice-over narration for Old Nandi. Zawadi Yamungu (Nkosingiphile Mpanza), Velile Makhoba and Nontokozo Mkhize also feature in the production.

The musical is written and directed by award-winning and internationally acclaimed artistic director, Edmund Mhlongo, who is also the founder of K-CAP and Ekhaya Multi Arts Centre. Where: Gibson Kente Theatre at Soweto Theatre. When: January 25 - 28 at 6pm. The Sunday show is at 3pm.

Cost: Tickets cost R150 and can be purchased from Webtickets. “The Sound of Music” The much-loved musical is returning to The TEATRO at Montecasino on January 27.

“Of all the shows we have presented over the years, ‘ The Sound of Music’ remains in the top five most requested shows by our audience. We are thrilled to be able to present this wonderful show to a whole new generation of musical fans”, says Pieter Toerien. The lavish production, directed by Steven Stead with musical direction by Kevin Kraak, tells the story of the Von Trapp family’s flight across the mountains from Austria, with its unforgettable score that includes some of the most memorable songs ever performed on the musical stage including “My Favourite Things”, “Edelweiss”, “Do-Re-Mi”, “Sixteen Going on Seventeen”, “The Lonely Goatherd”, “Climb Ev’ry Mountain”, and the title song “The Sound of Music”. It boasts an all-star South African cast led by Craig Urbani (“Binnelanders”) as Von Trapp, Brittany Smith as Maria, Janelle Visagie as Mother Abbess, William Berger as Max, Ashley Scott as Liesel, Che Jean Jupp as Rolf, Schoeman Smit as Franz, Megan Spencer as Frau Schmidt, Alida Scheepers as Sister Berthe and Lusibalwethu Sesani as Sister Sophia.