Get into the groove with these Cape Town events

If you are looking to relieve the stress of the week, South African comedian Khanyisa JamJam, from Port Elizabeth, is performing “Jam Jam Live in Cape Town” at the Protea Fire and Ice, Cape Town, on November 4. Known for his quirky name and quirkier sense of humour, he has a reputation for leaving audiences in fits of laughter.

The show promises a night filled with hilarity, unexpected twists and a whole lot of knee-slapping humour. “The event taking placing on Saturday is my debut one hour comedy special, the show was sold out but we managed to add extra tickets due to high demand,” says JamJam. On November 3, IMum-Z and Chris Giacobbe will to be performing at the same venue with “Prime Time Comedy with Mum-Z & Chris Giacobbe“.

The dynamic comedy duo are set to light up the stage with their side-splitting humour and witty observations that will have you in stitches. Tickets for the Friday, November 3, show costs R100, with performances at 8pm and 10pm. For November 4 show, tickets cost R125, with performances at 8pm and 10pm on November 4. Tickets can be purchased through Quicket. The Melkbos Summer Market-fest

The event offers a range of attractions, including live music performances by talented musicians, a farmers market to sample fresh produce and support farmers. Picture: Pexels Get ready for an unforgettable summer kick-off at The Melkbos Summer Market-fest, proudly presented by the Melkbos Family Market. Taking place on November 4 and 5 at The Melkbosstrand Country Club, the event promises a day filled with entertainment, fun and plenty of goodies. After keeping things cosy during the winter months, the Melkbos Market is expanding to offer a memorable summer experience. It’s the perfect opportunity to embrace the changing weather and celebrate the start of the season.

The event offers a range of attractions, including live music performances by talented musicians, a farmers market to sample fresh produce and support farmers, arts and crafts stalls with hand-made creations, mouthwatering fresh bakes and inflatable play structures for kids. You can also enjoy a South African favourites, potjiekos, participate in competitions for a chance to win prizes, explore a market with a variety of products, test your balance on a rodeo bull, let your little ones enjoy pony rides, indulge in delicious food and relax at the club bar with refreshing beverages. Where: Melkbosstrand Country Club.

When: November 4 and 5, from 10am to 5pm. Ticket: Free. Sexy Groovy Love – The Castle with Terr (GER) & Boogie Vice

Come and be a part of a Halloween bash in the Castle that will make you rethink what’s extraordinary. Picture: Instagram Keep that Halloween spirit alive with a trip back in time where you'll find yourself in a magical castle, surrounded by an air of mystery and enchantment. It’s a place that’s been hidden from most, but now it’s your chance to join the fun. It’s a night that’s going to blow your mind, blurring the lines between what’s real and what’s supernatural.

Come and dance like nobody’s watching at the Sexy Groovy Love - The Castle with Terr (GER) and Boogie Vice event. The Castle is waiting. Where: Lichtenstein Castle, Houtbay, from 2pm until midnight. When: November 4.