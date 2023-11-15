Gospel stars come together for benefit concert

The kings and queens of gospel music are preparing to serenade Durban fans at the Playhouse on Saturday, November 18. The fourth edition of the “Kings and Queens of Gospel” features a top-notch line-up that includes the Ncandewni Christ Ambassadors, Sindi Ntombela, Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo, Ntokozo Ngongoma, OnceMore Six, Ziyanda Mazibuko and Nombu Mbhele, who will share the stage with up-and-coming artists.

“You do not want to miss this… it is going to be incredible. so if you are in Durban and surrounding areas you have to be there. “I cannot wait to worship with you and to see you,” shared OnceMore Six. For the first time in the history of the event, organisers have added an international guest - gospel sensation Min Paolo.

Born and raised in Accra, Ghana, Paolo developed a love for gospel ministry at an early age and has since risen to prominence in the country's gospel music scene. With 25 years of music experience in the industry, he has captivated audiences all over Ghana with his blend of traditional Ghanaian rhythms and contemporary gospel music. The glorious worship celebration each year aims to raise funds for the Ikhono Foundation’s programmes.

The non-profit organisation seeks to empower women and youth, especially in rural areas, through skills empowerment and outreach programmes. Where: Playhouse, Opera Theatre. When: Saturday, November 18 at 7pm.

Cost: R150 – R200 at Webtickets. Drakensberg Boys Choir The Drakensberg Boys Choir. The Drakensberg Boys Choir will offer another round of energetic and entertaining performances at the school’s Ken Mackenzie Auditorium until December 6.

The boys are set to showcase their world-renowned repertoire of classics and modern pop, combined with the choirs’ own arrangements, including foot-stomping, drum beating and dancing, that have made the choir a true national asset over the past 57 years. The choir will light up the theatre with their angelic voice and patrons can look forward to an evening of pure fun and toe-tapping singing. Where: DBCS Ken Mackenzie Auditorium.

When: November 15 and 22 and December 6 at 3.30pm. Cost: R175 – R210 via Webtickets. “Walk The Line – A Tribute to Johnny Cash”

The Rhumbelow Theatre invites you to take a trip down memory lane with the timeless music of American country singer-songwriter Johnny Cash performed by the Black Lapels in an intimate theatre setting. Cash's music is a sun-soaked journey through country and rock. His most popular songs include, “I Walk the Line”, “Ring of Fire”, “Hurt” and “Sunday Morning Coming Down”. Food picnic baskets are allowed or food can be purchased at the venue. No alcohol may be brought on to the premises.

Where: Rhumbelow Theatre, 42 Cunningham Road. When: November 17 – 18 at 7.30pm and November 19 at 2pm. Doors open 90 minute before. Cost: R200 per person via Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected].

Sugar People Unplugged welcomes Mbuso Khoza Mbuzo Khoza. Picture: Instagram Experience a magical performance from actor, musician and heritage enthusiast Mbuzo Khoza fresh off the back of his latest album “Ifa Lomkhono” at the Brown Sugar Oceans. Their “Sugar People Unplugged” sessions is a soulful gathering of socially like-minded individuals who come together to experience music in its purest form.

Past guests included Thuli Phongolo and Slenda Da Dancing DJ (2Faced), John De Baptist, DJ Bongz and more. Award-winning Khoza is a South African-born cultural practitioner, singer and songwriter who has travelled the world advocating for and educating others about African culture, will be bringing along a very special instrument. Where: Brown Sugar Oceans, Shop 16A, Oceans Mall, uMhlanga.

When: November 18 at 12pm. Cost: From R950 via Webtickets. 50 Carat Gold – Tribute to Legends

Cast of “50 Carat Gold”. Picture: Instagram “50 Carat Gold” features a 10-piece cast performing songs that have become the soundtrack to generations. A celebration of five decades of music, the show opens with Elvis Presley’s “Blue Suede Shoes” and Tina Turner’s “River Deep Mountain High” before moving on to some best-selling ballads of the 1990s. The cast also pay tribute to Mango Groove and Freshlyground with songs like “Home Talk”, “Dance Sum More” and “Waka Waka”.

The show also includes some unexpected throwbacks from the 1980s, including “Wannabe” by The Spice Girls, “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice, and “U Can't Touch This” by MC Hammer. Where: The Barnyard Theatre, Suncoast. When: November 18 and 19.