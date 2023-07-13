HOT 102.7FM, which started during the Covid-19 pandemic, celebrates 2 years on air

Joburg radio station HOT102.7FM proves that despite the world coming to a grinding halt during the Covid-19 pandemic, it takes a strong team and good working relationships to lift off and reach a two-year milestone. The station, headed by managing director Lloyd Madurai, celebrated its second year on air on July 1.

The team started off in 2021and has gone on to build a reputation for its old school music. Aside from their much-loved music style, the station also scooped a number of accolades along the way. Two years since their first song “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now” by McFadden and Whitehead played (on) July 1 at 6am, the team has gone on to be awarded the winner in the “Best Local Radio Station” category at the “Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards” in 2022 and walked away with the coveted “My Station – Most Votes” award at the 2022 “SA Radio Awards”, alongside its 13 nominations.

But its most prized moment was when it received global recognition by being honoured as a finalist in four categories at the “2023 New York Festivals Radio Awards” in the US. Madurai said: “To be recognised on the world stage and at the ‘Oscars of the radio industry’ – was just great affirmation of the path the station is on, and being honoured by global heavyweights in the world of radio says so much about what we’ve built here at HOT 102.7FM and the quality of the radio product we’ve taken to market.” The station came in strong when launching with industry heavyweights including Tony Murrell, Simon Hill, Bunny Majaja, John Walland, Ragani Achary, Mark Pilgrim, Ursula Chikane, Simon Parkinson, Keo Rapetse, Dylan Rogers, Michael Avery, Carolyn Steyn, Treasure Tshabalala, Kevin Savage, Shane Wellington, Rob Vega, Devon Dalbock, Mzi Kaka, Simone Trethaway and Benjy Mudie.

It sadly said farewell to Pilgrim who died of cancer in March. Madurai added: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built in such a short space of time, despite a challenging commercial climate and the tragic loss of some key staff and on-air personalities and what we’ve managed to build is a radio station that knows its audience and is able to deliver a compelling radio product to that audience, along with tangible results for its commercial partners.” Not only has HOT102.7FM maintained commercial success, built market share and gained a host of new blue-chip advertisers, it also founded the “HOT Radio Academy” and struck a string of mutually-beneficial media partnerships with the likes of the “Joburg Super Kings” (global partner), the “DP World Lions”, the “Emirates Lions”, and the “Ferrari Owners’ Club of South Africa”.