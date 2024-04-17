Hot 102.7FM win a bronze medal at the 2024 New York Festivals Radio Awards

Local radio station Hot 102.7FM has put South Africa’s broadcast industry on the map after winning a bronze medal the the highly contest New York Festivals Radio Awards held in the US. The 2024 edition saw the station being nominated in three categories, of which, they were awarded a bronze medal in the Best News Report/Feature: Human Interest Feature category for their “Beginner's Guide to Online Dating” series produced by the station’s head of news, Tara Penny.

Dubbed the “Oscars” of radio, the awards ceremony showcases and celebrates world-class storytellers from around the globe. In addition to the win, the team earned “finalist” status for it’s “Padkos & Playdough” series and its breakfast show in other categories. Hot 102.7FM was the only South African radio station to feature at the awards, going up against global media heavyweights such as ABC News, Al Jazeera, Australian Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, Radio France, Radio New Zealand, Radio-Canada, Sirius XM (USA), Sky (UK), Virgin Radio UK, and Voice of America.

Hot 102.7FM managing director Lloyd Madurai said: “It feels incredible to play a role in putting South Africa on the map, and this is not just recognition for Hot 102.7FM, but also the quality of radio in South Africa. “When we launched the station three years ago, our goal was always to build a world-class radio operation and to measure ourselves against the world’s best, and it’s incredibly satisfying that we’ve done that, in such a short space of time. “To be recognised alongside these big names of world of radio says so much about what we’ve built and the quality of the radio product we’ve taken to market, since launching.