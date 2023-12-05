‘I am for the girls’ - Billie Eilish on recently coming out

In the “Power of Women” issue of “Variety” last month, Billie Eilish revealed she was “attracted to” women. The young artist, celebrated for her music and unique personality, engaged with the publication during its annual Hitmakers Brunch event on Saturday.

When asked whether she intended to come out in the article, Eilish responded: "No, I didn’t. But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?'... I didn’t realise people didn’t know." On coming out, she added: "I just don’t really believe in it. Why can’t we just exist? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.” That's just how the world knows Eilish – quirky and totally owning it. The whole "coming out" thing never really bothered her. However, she admitted it did bring a sense of excitement to announce it.

Eilish shared: "I saw the article, and I was like, oh... I guess... I came out today!" She nonchalantly added: "OK cool." "But it’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know... but it’s cool that they know." Despite her openness, she admitted feeling nervous discussing the topic, "But... I am for the girls.”

“I kinda thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’ I didn’t realize people didn’t know… I just don’t really believe in [coming out]. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist?’” pic.twitter.com/FjbfwU9fEs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 2, 2023 Additionally, in a previous “Variety” feature for The Power of Women“ issue, the Grammy winner discussed her attraction to women and a sense of not being well-received by other women. "I never really felt like I could relate to girls very well," she mentioned. Expanding on her feelings, Eilish expressed deep admiration for women, stating, “I love [women] so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real." She acknowledged both a physical attraction and an intimidation by their beauty and presence.

X users weighed in on the revelation. @arianaunext commented: “We’re so happy for her. Now everyone can finally leave this woman alone and stop bothering her about her sexuality. Love you Billie 🤍” @YoungJames091 wrote: “Be yourself and be proud about it Billie.”