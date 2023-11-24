Thuli Phongolo’s fans come to her defence after she gets dragged for her DJ’ing skills

In the social media era, celebrities often find themselves under scrutiny for the slightest misstep. Local actress Thuli Phongolo, was the latest example after facing online vitriol for her DJ’ing skills.

The controversy began when an X user, formerly known as @paballo_maseko, posted a clip of Phongolo during one of her DJ sets at an undisclosed venue. In the footage, a man near the decks caught the eye of viewers, leading to speculation about his role. The clip set off a torrent of criticism aimed at Phongolo and her DJ’ing skills.

Tweeps questioned whether she had what it took to rock the decks, with some believing that her performance was not up to standard. “We gonna ignore how there’s another CDJ and DJM under that table and the guy is doing all the work for her?😭” We gonna ignore how there’s another CDJ and DJM under that table and the guy is doing all the work for her?😭 https://t.co/f6OKKYRMr9 — Paballo❄️ (@paballo_maseko) November 23, 2023 However, Phongolo’s fans were quick to come to her rescue.

@Tankmaniron wrote: “Sometimes not tweeting about things you do not know saves you a lot of embarrassment.” While @asandakhanyile_wrote:“Yall seriously have a smear campaign against these ladies ngeke, so much hate why vele? Even if that’s the case pho kunani?” @wav1nsa also wrote: “That’s a mixer, for sound engineers he’s balancing the overall sound at the venue.”