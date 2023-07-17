‘I don’t fear death anymore’: Nadia Nakai tugs at the heartstrings with tweets

Rapper Nadia Nakai had an emotionally charged weekend as she flooded her Twitter handle with some of her thoughts and emotions on her late boyfriend and rapper, AKA. The slain “Mass Country” artist’s death is still being investigated by the police five months on.

Sharing a few tweets, Nakai wrote: “I can’t listen to his songs… his voice… hai I can’t.” I can’t listen to his songs… his voice.. hai I can’t. https://t.co/RE7lVzOg4X — BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) July 16, 2023 Another one read: “What is south Aaah without Aka?” What is south Aaah without Aka? 🥲 — BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) July 16, 2023 But there was one post that really tugged at our heartstrings.

The now-deleted tweet read: “I miss him so much… I don’t fear death anymore because I know I might see him… nothing wrong with that. That smile? I can actually go hey…”. A screengrab of Nakai’s now-deleted Twitter post. Nakai and AKA were South Africa’s power couple before this assassination in February. Nakai is not the only only one battling to come to terms with this death. AKA’s fans, the Megacy, say they were also left with a huge void in their hearts.

“South Africa wouldn’t be complete without the electrifying presence of AKA! His talent and charisma is forever gonna be missed,” said @DividendIncome_. South Africa wouldn't be complete without the electrifying presence of AKA! His talent and charisma is forever gonna be missed. — Dividends Growth Hustler (@DividendIncome_) July 17, 2023 @ghostdopeboy wrote: “It’s proven South Aaahh ain’t sh*t without my idol @akaworldwide, catalogue untouched since his passing namanje thy still trying to revive SA hip hop nd at this moment nd time if he was alive he would hve gave us a crazy snippet leading to a banger 🙏🏾faxxx! Rip bigMan💐💔.” Meanwhile, Nakai also let slip that AKA and “Sete” hitmaker, K.O, had made a music offering together.