‘I was off the rails’: Pink reflects on overdose and troubled home life

Celebrities often appear larger than life but their struggles are hidden behind the glitz and glamour. That said, it’s important to remember that these stars are human.

The “Cover Me In Sunshine” hitmaker and the only person who rocks any hairstyle opened up about drug abuse and how she almost died of an overdose during her teenage years. In a candid interview on “60 Minutes”, Pink shared her story, recounting the dark days of the 1990s, with a glimpse into her troubled upbringing. “I grew up in a house where every day my parents were screaming at each other, throwing things. They hated each other,” Pink told Cecilia Vega.

It was a time when her life spiralled out of control, caught in the throes of adolescent rebellion. She didn’t merely dabble in drug use but she also took the dangerous path of selling them. The weight of her choices became unbearable. Eventually, she found herself expelled from her home and high school, her future looking bleak. “I was off the rails,” she added.

Pink recalls on Thanksgiving Day in 1995 that she experienced a life-altering moment when she overdosed at a rave. She had taken a dangerous combination of substances, including ecstasy, angel dust (a hallucinogenic drug) and crystal, that nearly ended her life. Following this harrowing incident, Pink made a significant decision to quit using “hard drugs”.