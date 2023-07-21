Iconic South African band Jamali celebrates 20 years of music

Iconic South African former band members Jamali, are getting back together to celebrate their 20th anniversary. Members Jacqui Carpede, Mariechan Luiters and Liesl Penniken first shot to fame in 2003 when they came second to Ghetto Lingo on the reality singing competition, “Coca-Cola Popstars”. They were in their 20s then.

Since then, the powerhouse singers have gone on to achieve greatness even outshining the actual winners. The band were also nominated for three South African Music Awards and won in 2009 in the category Best South African Pop Act. The ladies, who are all 40 now, are amped to be getting together to celebrate with fans at the “Jamali 20-year legacy celebration” at the South African State Theatre on August 5 at 8pm. Independent Media Lifestyle caught up with the ladies, before their concert.

Carpede said the idea of doing the concert was inspired by the sudden death of slain rapper, AKA. “Last we had performed at the Wonder Women Concert in Cape Town and Emo Adam asked us if we’re planning on doing something special for our 20-year anniversary to which we said we’re not sure. “However, this year when I returned from holiday in Mozambique, upon entering South African soil, my phone notifications were crazy with the news on AKA’s passing.

“I was really saddened by this and in that moment I thought to myself that life is really short and that we have to do what we love all the time just as he was happy to be going to perform to his adoring fans. “I then sent a text to Jamali’s WhatsApp group and asked the girls if they were keen to celebrate our pending 20-year anniversary to which they each agreed.” And the rest, as they say, is history.

The ladies got together this year and started rehearsals on what is set to be a trip down memory lane for themselves and their fans. Luiters said: "Fans can expect to hear their favourite hits and look forward to be taken down memory lane. They should come ready to sing and dance along to music that forms part of a special era in South African Music." Carpede added: "It's fun and exciting we're doing something we love and something that we know our fans will enjoy. I guess it's like riding a bike."

Jamali. Picture: Supplied Penniken is currently in Dubai performing live shows, but will be home in time for the concert. Luiters recently released a single called, “Stella”. Carpede released her second album titled, “Don't Let Go”, which was nominated for a SAMA award as well as a Basadi in Music honours.