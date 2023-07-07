‘Idols SA’ gets ready for ‘iLast Number’ as farewell season nears

Mzansi Magic is preparing to air the finale season of its iconic music reality show, “Idols SA”, which starts on Saturday, July 8. At 6pm, fans and viewers will get to experience all the drama, laughter and tears offered by crowd-pleasing hopefuls, host ProVerb, and the three judges, Somizi Mhlongo, Thembi Seete and JR Bogopa, for one last season, aptly titled “iLast Number”.

The unforgettable musical experience will leave fans on the edge of their seats offering exciting twists along the way. For the first time in “Idols SA” history, the farewell season will also air on Mzansi Wethu (DStv channel 163) at 7.30pm after the news. On Instagram, “Idols SA” shared the show’s promo trailer: “Prepare to be dazzled and captivated as we bid farewell the right way to the iconic show that is #IdolsSA. 💙

“It’s all happening this Saturday 8 July at 18:00 on #MzansiMagic and at 19:30 #MzansiWethu and you have to be there! Click on the link in the bio for more.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idols South Africa (@idolssa) The show enjoyed success for two decades and started with the likes of Randall Abrahams, Unathi Nkayi, Gareth Cliff and Penny Lebyane, among others, in the judges seats. The expert judging panel featuring Mhlongo, Seete and Bogopa’s savvy, passion and vibrant personalities will once again light up screens and set the stage ablaze.

Charismatic host and co-producer ProVerb will guide Mzansi Magic and Mzansi Wethu viewers through the unforgettable season, ensuring every moment is filled with excitement, drama and unforgettable performances. A press statement sent to media, read: “'Idols SA’ made its debut on M-Net in 2002, launching countless careers and transforming aspiring singers into household names, from the likes of Heinz Winkler in season 1, and the reigning champion of season 18 Thapelo Molomo. “Now, after 21 glorious years, we invite you to join us in celebrating this landmark season, and the incredible talent that has graced the stage over the years – not forgetting those who are part of our final curtain call.”