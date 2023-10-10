‘Idols SA’ Top 5 racing towards finale

The Top 5 in “Idols SA” delivered divine performances in a gospel night to remember. The latest performances witnessed the power of gospel and the brilliance of Africa's rising stars.

“The Top 5 showcased a divine twist this Saturday, sharing the stage with gospel giants like Dr Tumi, Xolly Mncwango and Betusile. The evening began with spirit-lifting gospel duets and transitioned into a selection of hits from some of Africa's most promising talents. Opening the night, Thabo teamed up with Dr Tumi to deliver “Wafika”. His performance resonated so well that Somizi Mhlongo credited him with holding his own alongside the gospel legend. “Round one went to Thabo. When you sing next to a giant like Dr Tumi and still make your presence felt, you’re doing a great job.” However, his second song, “Peru”, by Fireboy DML featuring Ed Sheeran, received mixed reviews from the judges.

Thabo told Independent Entertainment: “Making the Top 5 was quite humbling for me, but mostly, I was thankful to God and still am for affording me to continue this amazing journey with the phenomenal idols crew. “Being able to share a stage with Dr Tumi was honestly an answered prayer I had made a couple of years back, so it was a moment I will never forget. “My solo performance was a proud moment as it challenged me and put me in a very uncomfortable position where I needed to push my own limit and make lemonade with lemons but also putting full trust in God to be with me, so I did my best, and I’m glad people enjoyed it too.”

After her breakthrough performance last week, Princess teamed up with Xolly Mncwango for “Ungukuphila”. She then set the stage on fire with Burna Boy's “For My Hand”, featuring Ed Sheeran. The judges loved her vocal strength but reminded her of the importance of a holistic performance, including her outfit choice. Mhlongo said: ‘’Dress is part of the performance; always remember that.’’

Princess said: “I feel really blessed and grateful to still be here. This achievement proves that people have my back and are voting for me. “My performances were great, especially the first one, singing with a powerful worshipper. That really gave me goosebumps. “But I guess I showed my versatility and did my best, and my best highlight was the gospel song.’’

Niikiey poured her heart into “Ngena Noah”, a collaboration with Betusile, and followed with the catchy “Maradona” by Niniola. JR Bogopa was particularly impressed, saying she might have outdone her already brilliant first performance with the second. She said: “I'm very much grateful for having people who support and believe in me. This is huge for me because I feel like I already have a foundation for when I'm done with the show and have to start with doing my own thing and growing musically.

“I'm proud of both my last performances. It's how I was comfortable with gospel because it's my favourite genre, and I was doing one of my church songs. “I had to come out of my comfort zone with my solo performance. I loved and enjoyed performing the gospel song because I feel like it just took me back to church.” Faith, echoing his struggles from last week, found it challenging to shine next to the powerful vocals of Xolly Mncwango in “Healing Power”.

But he managed to grab the interest of the judges with Olakira's “In My Maserati”. Mhlongo remarked, ‘’The first song? Xolly outshone you. But with the second, you reminded us why you're here. I have faith in you.” Faith said:“ The competition is only getting tight and tough from here. So I’m grateful for still being part of the competition at this stage, as there is always a learning of growth in the competition. I keep learning and growing with each level I reach. I loved and enjoyed my performances.” Nkosi sang alongside Betusile on “Nomathemba” and switched gears with “People” by Libianca Fonji.

The judges commented on a stark improvement from his previous performances, with Thembi Seete sensing a refreshed energy around him. Bogopa added, “Be careful with those high notes, but with that second song, you were light years ahead.” Nkosi said he is getting closer to his dream by reaching top 5. “I feel very closer to my dreams. It means a lot to me. I feel excited about my performances. I didn't really expect what happen to actually happen.

“It turned out really good for me. I was sceptical about my songs, but it's all worked together for good.” Sadly, the night ended on a sombre note as Envic left the competition. As the countdown to the grand finale on November 4 continues, excitement brews for the upcoming shows.