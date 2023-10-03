‘Idols SA’ top 6 talent bare their souls as the competition gets tougher

Things are rapidly hotting up as the “Idols SA” season finale draws to a close. Mzansi has chosen the top six for season 19. In an electrifying performance night, the top six contestants took centre stage, first offering a nostalgic nod to memorable opening auditions and later setting the stage on fire with tunes from Grammy Award winners.

Independent Media Lifestyle caught up with the finalists shortly after the live show. Envic Booysen. Picture: Supplied Envic Booysen, 25, emerged as the first contestant to own the stage, paying homage to Karabo’s rendition of Nathi’s “Nomvula”. He then delivered a heartfelt performance of “When a Man Loves a Woman” by David Foster. The Cape Town-based performer, a former general worker at the Elgin Free Range Chicken Factory, said: “Hitting the stage with my first top 12 performance and getting the good response that I got really gave me the confidence to show up and tackle every performance like it’s my last.

“I’ve been fortunate and blessed enough to win the hearts of South Africans and that has kept me thus far in the competition. “From the Top 12, the road was not all smooth sailing. I've had a few bumps on stage as well as behind the scenes but I believe as a true artist you must be able to handle the good and the bad. “Being in the top six definitely feels so surreal, but I’m so thankful for this opportunity. I’m finally living my dream and for that I’m forever grateful. I’m excited for the journey that lies ahead and wherever it might lead me.”

Faith Nakana. Picture: Supplied Faith Nakana, 27, from Lebowakgomo in Limpopo province, followed with Daniel Caesar’s “Best Part”, later grooving to Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing”. However, the night wasn’t entirely in his favour. “You must grasp the essence of a hit song,” critiqued Somizi Mhlongo.

Nakana said: “It’s such a priceless feeling to witness so much love and support. I’m grateful to everyone who has pushed me this far in the competition and week by week. I’m always looking forward to sharing my talent with them and the world on that ‘Idols’ stage. “It’s always great to receive feedback from the crowd and the judges. Be it good critiques or bad, there is always room for growth and becoming if you’re willing to learn.” Niki ‘Niikiey’ Kubheka. Picture: Supplied Astonishing everyone with her take on Thapelo’s audition, Niki “Niikiey” Kubheka, 19, performed “Inkanyezi” by Mondli Ngcobo, and later “Knocks You Down” by Keri Hilson.

Thembi Seete acknowledged her unmatched versatility, while Mhlongo emphasised her rich and distinct voice, urging her not to compromise her talent. The Vosloorus singer said she was impressed with her performances. “My performances have been amazing. Making it this far in the competition is really a blessing and it feels amazing. “I absolutely enjoy being on the Idols stage and working with such amazing professionals. I’m eternally grateful to my family, friends and supporters for making my music dream come true.”

Thabo chose Moipone’s audition song “I Want to Know What Love Is” by Foreigner, which had the audience singing along. His soul-stirring rendition of “In Love with Another Man” by Jazmine Sullivan brought tears to many eyes. A deeply moved Mhlongo said: “I’ve never seen someone fight so hard. You’ve proven that the divine truly exists through music.”

The 26-year-old from Witbank said: “Making it this far in the competition has been a very humbling experience for me. Knowing that I am able to inspire and bring joy to people’s lives through my music is a great privilege and honour that I will forever cherish.” Nkosi. Picture: Supplied Nkosikhona Shange, 29, took on Samkelo's version of Seal’s “Kiss from a Rose” but his rendition of John Legend’s “All of Me” fell short for the judges. Mhlongo remarked on his wavering confidence, while JR Bogopa felt a lack of heart in the performance.

The Durban-based music teacher said: “It’s always an honour to be on the Idols stage and share my talent with people. “Last week’s performance was not really good for me, but I’ve told myself that I’ll take the good with the bad and try to make it work.” Princess. Picture: Supplied Princess stunned with her interpretation of Loveness’s audition of Beyoncé's “Dangerously in Love” and followed up with a powerful performance of “Fallin’” by Alicia Keys. “

You blew the roof off tonight. You showed me that South Africa has talent that can compete globally,” declared Bogopa. The 25-year-old from Mpumalanga said: “My performances were great, no doubt about that. “Even though I know I can’t please everyone, but I am happy that I managed to demonstrate some versatility with a new challenge every week. It’s a great experience for me, being able to showcase my talent is so beautiful.”