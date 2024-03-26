Lindsay Lohan has cleaned up her act. Following a tumultuous period in her acting career from 2007 to 2015, where she grabbed headlines for her substance abuse, legal struggles and public relationships, she disappeared from the spotlight.

She returned to the screen in 2022 with the festive Netflix romcom, “Falling for Christmas”. In it, she played a spoilt heiress who, after an accident, is rescued by a dashing lodge owner, who teaches her a few important lessons about life and love. Interestingly, she had tied the knot with Bader Shammas, a financier she had been dating for three years and got engaged to in November 2021, when she accepted the project.

A year later, their son was born. Lindsay Lohan as Maddie Kelly in “Irish Wish”. Picture: Supplied Back in the spotlight, Lohan is noticeably more graceful and looks happier and healthier. She’s grown out of that rebellious phase that dogged her career. That said, her roles haven’t evolved, though. She’s staying close to the romcom genre.

Her latest offering, “Irish Wish”, is indicative of this. She plays Maddie Kelly, a book editor who is madly in love with best-selling author Paul Kennedy (Alexander Vlahos), who comes from money. The problem is, that she hasn’t plucked up the courage to confess her feelings, despite the push from her mother Rosemary Kelly (Jane Seymour) to do so. But she misses her opportunity at the launch of Paul’s latest book launch, where he falls for her childhood best friend, Emma Taylor (Elizabeth Tan).

A year later, she’s flying to Ireland for Paul and Emma’s wedding. Suffice to say, things get off to a rocky start. She has a run-in with wildlife photographer James Thomas (Ed Speelers), mistaking his suitcase for her lost luggage. When she eventually arrives and Paul’s family mansion, she starts regretting her decision not to disclose her true feelings.

Unbeknown to her, she, while out with the couple and their friends, makes a wish that changes her destiny. But there is a catch to her getting to live out her dream. The movie boasts beautiful backdrops of Ireland. However, the script is cute but not remarkable. At this juncture in her career, Lohan has outgrown such pedestrian offerings. Perhaps it’s time to step into a role that stretches her as an actress.