Lindsay Lohan finds herself unlucky in love in the romcom ‘Irish Wish’

The age-old saying, “Be careful what you wish for”, takes centre stage in Lindsay Lohan’s latest movie “Irish Wish”, which releases on Netflix on March 15. Apart from the backdrop of Ireland, a widely relatable theme and an esteemed cast, the romantic comedy also marks a welcome return for the 37-year-old actress who exploded onto the big screen as a child star in the 1990s.

After getting her big break on “The Parent Trap” in 1998, Lohan starred in big Hollywood productions such as “Mean Girls” “Freaky Friday” and “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” in the 90s and 2000s. But her career experienced a highly-publicised setback in 2007 when she was involved in several personal and legal battles. From being arrested and put on probation, to substance abuse issues, Lohan was forced to step away from the limelight for many years.

Her lead role in “Irish Wish” follows her starring in the 2022 Netflix holiday flick “Falling for Christmas”, in which Lohan played a newly engaged heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome cabin owner after a skiing accident. In “Irish Wish”, Lohan stars as Maddie whose life is turned upside down when she discovers that her best friend is engaged to the love of her life. Forced to put her feelings aside as she agrees to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland, Maddie spontaneously wishes for true love.

But when she wakes up as the bride-to-be with her dream about to come true, Maddie realises her real soulmate is someone else and this alters the course of her life. Lindsay Lohan in the Netflix movie ‘Irish Wish’. Picture: Instagram. “Irish Wish” also features a star-studded ensemble. The cast includes Ed Speelers from the hit series “You”, as well as Alexander Vlahos from “Lola”, and Ayesha Curry from “Gary Unmarried.”

They are joined by Emerald Isle, who stars in “Emily in Paris”, Emma Taylor from “Much Ado About Christmas” and the inimitable Jane Seymour. The veteran English entertainer told the “Today” show this week that she was thrilled to be part of the cast but that she didn't get to film a single scene with Lohan, despite her being cast in the lead role. “Irish Wish” is directed by Janeen Damian, who previously worked with Lohan on “Falling for Christmas”.

Meanwhile, this movie is close to Lohan’s heart because of her Irish lineage. She recently told Netflix that she had never imagined that working on set would enrich her relationship with her family and provide her with an even greater understanding of her European ancestry. “Ireland’s so beautiful,” she was quoted as saying on the streaming platform.

“I’d never been, (but) my grandfather’s from there. We stayed in this little town called Dalkey. The people are so nice, and the Guinness pies were amazing.” Filming for “Irish Wish” began in Wicklow, a region located on Ireland's east coast, back in 2022. The movie has even more Irish sentiment as it is set to release on the streaming platform on March 15, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, a religious and cultural holiday held on 17 March. The occasion also marks the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland.

Lohan also told Netflix that it was an enjoyable experience, not only for filming but also for the cast and crew to enjoy time together as they made numerous day trips, watched movies and had dinner parties in the scenic location during their time there. Film critics say that while “Irish Wish” is not set to break boundaries and walk away with prominent movie awards, it is a sweet, dreamy flick in which Lohan’s fans will welcome her back onto their screens. Its scenic destinations are also set to allow streamers to escape into a European wonderland.