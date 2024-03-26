It’s radio shuffling season: Lotus FM bids farewell to Jailoshini Naidoo

It’s shuffling season and many SABC radio stations are shaking-up their daily line-up in a bid to amplify there on-air success. So far, presenters Sammy T, Mo and Phindi have been removed from the Kaya 959 line-up and actor and radio host, Khaya Dladla and Penny Ntuli have resigned from Gagasi FM.

Meanwhile on Lotus FM, SA’s only national Indian radio station, award-winning actress, Jailoshini Naidoo and popular local comedian and singer, Anasia Govender bid farewell to the station to “explore different business opportunities”. A statement from the station thanked the two for their contributions and wished them best in future endeavours. DJ O’Neil Nair and co-presenter Shaastra Nagesar retain their morning slot, “Breakfast Express” and Varshan Sookhun will remain on “The Lunch Break” and “Bollywood Billboard”.

The station has also added a few new presenters. Keshav Dass will host “The Night Café” from Monday to Thursday, 9pm to midnight, Rivash Davnaryan takes over “The Weekend Explosion”, on weekends from 9am to 12pm and popular DJ Jovan Moonsamy will host “The Dance Lab”, on Saturdays from 9pm to 12am. Samantha Darsan steps in on “The Weekend Recharge” to co-host with popular actor, Koobeshen Naidoo on Saturdays from 6am to 9am and on the “Sunday Sizzle” with Mohamed Vawda on Sundays between 6am to 9am.

Dhanaseelan Doorasamy takes over the South Indian chart show, “Best of Kodambakkam” on Sundays from 1pm to 3pm. Anthony Soglo, the Fortune Combo business manager, said: “We are happy to launch the new radio year with our well-loved talent and welcome our new presenters with positive anticipation. “We’re looking to grow the station using the current team in audiences and provide valuable solutions for our external and commercial stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, SA’s largest commercial radio station, Metro FM has also implemented changes to its line-up from April 1. Roxanne Roberson will soon join Ryan the DJ on “Urban Beat” and Zola Myeza will join the multi-talented, Somizi Mhlongo on “The Weekend Breakfast Sounds Good”. The station will also be launching a new show that focuses on music and urban lifestyle that will be hosted by Quinton “The Naked DJ” Masina and new addition to the station, Thato Immaculate on Saturdays from 6pm to 9pm.