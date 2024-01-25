It’s the ‘small important moments’ that bring Lalla Hirayama joy

Local TV personality Lalla Hirayama is entering the new year in a much better headspace than she was in last year. The former Channel O presenter had to set aside her career in 2023 to focus on her mental health.

Since then she has been out of the spotlight and receiving help using equine therapy (a programme in which professionals guide clients through activities with horses), to help her overcome her mental struggles. A year later, Hirayama has learnt to focus on the “small important moments” which makes her life more memorable. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself with a baby lizard resting on her hand.

In the caption she wrote, “Focusing on the small important moments everyday then romanticizing them in my mind💫 makes my days a lot more memorable 🌈🦄. Making some real friends over here. “They’re always visiting. Maybe they know they’re safe in my home. They don’t hold much judgement on my credentials, appearance, or what others think. Sometimes animals are just better beings than humans ones.🐾🦎🦄.” She added that while she may have “some wild hair” her heart was happy and her days “filled with some crazy adventure”.

“Hope you all find your small happy moment everyday. It’s that which keeps us sane. ✨ Happy 2024🙏❤️,” she ended. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 平山 ララ Lalla Hirayama (@lalla_hirayama) Hirayama’s friends and fans took to the comments to talk about how happy she looked, and that they were glad she was in a better mental space. Actress Mampho Brescia commented: “So so happy for you ❤️ nothing better than a happy heart!”