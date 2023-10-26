It’s trick or treat time. And these events should tickle your fancy

Award-winning musos Samthing Soweto and Zoë Modiga are teaming up for an unforgettable performance to mark South African Music Month at the Durban Playhouse Theatre this Saturday, October 28. Presented by BandaBanda Agency, the concert “The Future Is Now” promises to entertain audiences with these two soul-soothing voices, from beginning to end.

This will be Modiga’s first performance at the Playhouse and she believes that it’s no coincidence that she’s coming “back home” to perform on the same day as the legendary late Busi Mhlongo’s birthday. “To be coming to the city of my birth with Samthing Soweto for ‘The Future is Now’ concert, which also happens to be on Mam’ Busi’s birthday, is so heart-warming. “Though completely unplanned, I don’t believe in coincidence. To be able to take in the spirit of home knowing that our cultural icon took her first breath on that day is a powerful reminder of her legacy, her impact and influence, her messages, her strides.

“A force that is very much still present with us today. The blueprint that has led many of us to ourselves. We wholeheartedly and consistently make beautiful memories and magic with our music lovers and this show knows no different.” She added: “We have an album, a labour of love in 2024 that we are thrilled to share, but until then, there’s a few shows that we are rolling out as a thank you and a celebration with the music lovers.” For Samthing Soweto, performing in Durban is special as he considers his fans here as generous.

“I want to thank Durban for its generosity. I’d like to perform for them a part of the show that they helped me carry last year,” he said. Show creator Banda Banda said: “We have curated an experience in Durban to celebrate the South African Music Month with two of the most dynamic artists of our time.” Tickets are R300 at Webtickets.

“Ferguson Road Halloween Party” Kids will have the scariest time of their lives at the “Ferguson Road Halloween Party”. Picture: Facebook Put on your scariest Halloween costume and head to Glenwood as one of the best Halloween parties in town returns. Kids and adults are welcome to join in the fun-filled family afternoon of Halloween tricks and treats, followed by the Rugby World Cup final, this Saturday, at Sica’s Guest House.

Since 2014, the residents of Ferguson Road in Glenwood have hosted the family-friendly Halloween party in their road. When the pandemic hit, it was cancelled for a number of years thereafter but is being revived now. This year the organisers are keeping the event cosy, with entry being limited to 150 creepin’ kiddies (and their grown-ups) in the grounds of Sica’s Guest House. “So many families have approached us to start up the Halloween party again,” said Helen Thompson, one of the founders of the event.

“So, we thought we would try something a bit different, and host a more intimate, contained event this year to get the ball rolling again. “Hosting it at Sica’s Guest House is the perfect solution and we are delighted to be working with our neighbours in Manor Gardens this year.” There will be food and drinks on sale, and the Rugby World Cup final will be screened on a big screen.

In the event of bad weather the party will be postponed by a week. Check the Ferguson Road Halloween Facebook page for updates and details. Where: Sica’s Guest House, 19 Owen Avenue, Westridge. When: Saturday, October 28, at 4.30pm.

Cost: R50 and a bag of wrapped sweets to share, per child. Tickets and sweets drop-off at Sica’s Guest House. “GoldFish in the Park” GoldFish return to Durban for a live concert at Chris Saunders Park. Picture: Instagram SA’s very own global superstars Dominic Peters and David Poole, who make up GoldFish, return to Durban for a live concert at Chris Saunders Park.

There will be fully stocked bars with all your favourite drinks as well food stalls serving up some delicious dishes. Where: Chris Saunders Park in uMhlanga. When: Friday, October 27, at 4pm.

Cost: R250 – R350 via Webtickets. “Night at the Museum: Halloween Edition” Enjoy a line-up of entertaining attractions suitable for the entire family. Picture: Instagram The much-anticipated Night at the Museum: Halloween Edition is back!

Enjoy a line-up of entertaining attractions suitable for the entire family, such as the interactive science show, face painting, dedicated scare tunnel and, for the first time ever at the museum, a live shark dissection. Dress up in your scariest costume and capture the moment in the Halloween photo booth. Where: KwaZulu-Natal Museum, Pietermaritzburg.