Jason Derulo joins viral 'Tshwala Bam' dance challenge

South African music has been enjoying its time in the spotlight as it continues to gain worldwide traction. From Kevin Hart, Jay Z, Cristiano Ronaldo, Drake to Jamie Foxx and Wiz Khalifa, scores of international celebrities have been spotted on social media vibing to amapiano and other local sounds.

Jason Derulo is the latest star who has shown Mzansi beats some love. This week, the world-renowned singer-songwriter took to TikTok to post a video of him dancing to “Tshwala Bam”, a hit song by TitoM and Yuppe, which also features S.N.E and EeQue. The viral amapiano anthem has even sparked a TikTok dance challenge frenzy, and the “Ridin' Solo” hitmaker has since jumped on to the online trend.

As the proudly South African track continues to take the world by storm, the US musician, together with acclaimed dance twins Larry and Laurent Bourgeois who are also know as the Les twins, have added their moves to the challenge. Their video, which was posted to Derulo’s TikTok page, has gained over 13 million views and 1.9 million likes in just one day. Scores of South Africans took to the video’s comments to applaud Derulo for his rendition of the “Tshwala Bam” dance craze.

@JoviaSoLocal joked: “These moves are stronger than my relationship 😭😭😭.” @lewellyn09 added: “At this point I believe South Africans own tiktok 😩.” @ITSLD400 agreed and wrote: “South Africa is the most influential country 😭🔥 no ways.”