The platinum-selling singer and guitarist shared the devastating news with followers on September 8, 2022, when Cooperman died. He said she was diagnosed with cancer a year before her death.

Its been a year since singer-songwriter Jesse Clegg lost his long-term partner, Danie Cooperman, to cancer .

Clegg and Cooperman had a baby girl who Clegg says embodies the spirit of her mom.

Clegg shared a picture of Cooperman holding their baby girl, Mylahand captioned it: “One year ago today, Dani passed on. And yet her beautiful energy and deep strength & wisdom remain with us as clear as the light of day.

“I sense her smiling down on our family & watching our little girl with great joy. Rest in peace my Dani. You are loved and missed by so many ❤️”