Its been a year since singer-songwriter Jesse Clegg lost his long-term partner, Danie Cooperman, to cancer.
The platinum-selling singer and guitarist shared the devastating news with followers on September 8, 2022, when Cooperman died. He said she was diagnosed with cancer a year before her death.
Clegg and Cooperman had a baby girl who Clegg says embodies the spirit of her mom.
Clegg shared a picture of Cooperman holding their baby girl, Mylahand captioned it: “One year ago today, Dani passed on. And yet her beautiful energy and deep strength & wisdom remain with us as clear as the light of day.
“I sense her smiling down on our family & watching our little girl with great joy. Rest in peace my Dani. You are loved and missed by so many ❤️”
Friends and followers shared messages of support on Clegg’s post:
@seorap1 wrote: “Strength to you my brother I hope you one day find the understanding for what happened to you and your family. There is an answer you’ll find a way. You both had an opportunity to love, learn and create.”
@michaelkern1252 wrote: “Jessie, Your fathers words so prophetic. Blessing to you and your family my brother.”
@Sternster wrote: “Wishing you Long Life Jesse. May Dani's beautiful memory be for a blessing always ”
@KateSidley wrote: “It is a devastating loss. Thinking of your beautiful family today, Jesse.”
@yakyak51 wrote: “An endearing and beautiful tribute. May her memory be a blessing, Jesse.Shalom.#loveliveswithoutend”