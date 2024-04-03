Jesse Clegg to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York

Local musician Jesse Clegg is set to perform at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City later this year. This is a monumental musical accolade for the singer, songwriter and guitarist as the iconic venue is considered to be the pinnacle of live music performance halls in the United States.

Since opening in 1891, Carnegie Hall has become synonymous with both classical and popular musical achievements. This is where the likes of The Beatles, Judy Garland, Frank Zappa, Pink Floyd, Bob Dylan, Miles Davis and composers like Mahler and Tchaikovsky have owned the stage. The “Let It Burn” hitmaker is thrilled about performing at the venue during his upcoming US tour on October 29.

“This opportunity is a culmination of dreams, dedication and a significant milestone in my career,” he said in a statement. “I feel reverence to grace such an iconic stage where some of my heroes have performed and to once again be sharing my music with an American audience in such a special space.”’ The platinum-selling artist and the son of the late musician and activist Johnny Clegg, is an official ambassador for the 46664 foundation and has previously been invited to play at Radio City Music Hall in New York for the annual Mandela Day.