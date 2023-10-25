John Legend set to perform at the 2023 Miss Universe pageant

John Legend is set to serenade audience and contestants at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant next month. The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) announced recently that the multi-award-winning artist would be returning to the Miss Universe stage after more than a decade. He last performed at the competition in 2010.

"John Legend will perform at the 72nd Annual Miss Universe Competition. The EGOT recipient, songwriter, producer and activist will perform on stage in El Salvador November 18th. Paula Shugart, the president of the MUO and executive producer, said: "I first met John when he performed at Miss Universe in 2010 with The Roots. I have been a huge fan ever since, both of his music and his charity and social impact work.

“I know he'll bring something very special to our stage, and will take the event to a whole new level.” The “Nervous” hitmaker is a 12-time Grammy Award-winner with roots in soul, R&B, gospel and pop music. His platinum debut album, “Get Lifted”, won three Grammy awards. Since then, he has released eight studio albums and dozens of hit singles, two of which he will sing at the pageant.

Legend will be joined by other acts who will be revealed in the lead up to the much-loved event. Meanwhile, our very own Miss South Africa first runner-up, Bryoni Govender, is gearing up to compete against women from across the world in hopes of bringing home the crown. Govender is the first person of Indian heritage to represent the country since Miss South Africa 1997, Kerishnie Naiker, was placed in the Top 10 at the Miss Universe pageant in 1998.