Join the Joburg Earth Day 2024 celebration this weekend

With many Joburgers enjoying long weekend after Human Rights Day, celebrate this occasion with these fun, diverse and captivating events. Earth Hour 2024 celebrations

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement, organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), which seeks to encourage people from all walks of life to take environmental action. This year, the occasion will be commemorated on Saturday, March 23, worldwide, as the international organisation prompts people to protect the planet. Earth Hour was famously started as a lights-out event in Sydney, Australia, back in 2007. Over the years, it has grown into the global grassroots movement that it is today.

An Earth Hour celebration will be taking place in Johannesburg this weekend with an outdoor cinema experience under the stars. Hosted by WWF South Africa, in partnership with the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI), the movie that will be screened is “Wall-E”, a 2008 animation with a powerful environmental message. The movie centres on a robot who is charged with cleaning a waste-covered earth. He then falls in love with another robot and together, they set out on a journey that will alter the fate of mankind.

Attendees are encouraged to bring along a picnic basket as well as a chair or back rest to the outdoor movie screening. There will also be food and beverages for sale at the event. Where: Walter Sisulu National Botanical Gardens, Roodepoort. When: Saturday, March 23, from 4pm.

Costs: Tickets range from R50 to R100 and are available at Webtickets. Soweto Makoya Market Give your business or your artistic side a boost this weekend at the Soweto Makoya Market, where creativity and networking are set to be in the spotlight.

This two-day gathering will bring entrepreneurs, artists and other like-minded individuals together to discuss the challenges and realities of their unique worlds. “Let's come together to celebrate diversity, creativity and community spirit at the Soweto Makoya Market,” event organisers said. The event also seeks to foster widespread collaboration and networking as it seeks to inspire from the roots of Soweto.

“The primary goal of the event is to create a space where attendees could share their ideas, learn from one another and explore new opportunities for growth and innovation.” Where: Orlando East, Johannesburg. When: March 23 and 24 from 12pm.

Cost: Tickets cost R50 and are available through Webtickets. Clearwater Mall has set up the Craft Café which will feature a host of fun-filled children’s activities. Picture: Webtickets. Craft Café With public schools closing this week, scores of parents, guardians and caregivers are looking for ways to keep youngsters entertained during the holidays.

Clearwater Mall has set up the Craft Café which will feature a host of fun-filled children’s activities. These include cupcake decorating, shopping bag colouring and Easter ceramics painting. There will also be daily workshops, which are sure to keep adults and kids informed and entertained. Kids must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Where: The Rochester Court in Clearwater Mall in Roodepoort. When: March 21-28, 11am-7pm on Monday to Thursday, 11am-4pm on Friday and Sunday and 11am-8pm on Saturdays. Cost: Tickets cost between R30-R50.

A night run/walk will take place in Joburg this weekend. Picture: Instagram. Jackal Night Run/Walk Get social and improve your fitness this weekend at the Jackal Creek Golf Estate in Johannesburg. This event is an opportunity to get your heart rate up and win a medal, spend time with loved ones and enjoy beautiful scenery as you also spot wildlife on the course.

As part of the Night Trail Series, there’s a a two, five and 10 kilometre course to choose from. Event organisers have also reminded attendees to bring their torches to the night run. Children are also welcomed to participate .

Where: Jackal Creek Golf Estate in Johannesburg. When: Friday, March 22, from 5.45pm. Cost: Tickets range from R40-R230 and are available through Webtickets.

A block party will be held at Katzys in Rosebank this weekend. File image. Block Party at Katzys Put on your dancing shoes and throw your hair back as you rid yourself of the weekday blues. This electrifying event is anticipated to be an unforgettable night filled with vibrant music, dancing and a lively atmosphere, the event organiser said.

“Get ready for a musical journey like no other,” they added. The musical line-up includes DJ Vin D, FUNKtheDJ and CMONEY07. The venue also features The Grillhouse where you can enjoy a delicious meal as well as a diverse selection of beverages.

Only those over the age of 25 will be permitted entry. Where: Katzy's Live in Rosebank. When: Friday, March 22, from 5pm.