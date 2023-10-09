Judith Sephuma set to open for international gospel music sensation Bebe Winans

South African Jazz music sensation Judith Sephuma is set to open for Bebe Winans in his upcoming “It All Comes Down To Love” SA tour this December.
The tour kicks off at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on December 9 and then moves to Grand Arena in Cape Town on December 15 and ends at SunBet Arena Time Square on December 16.
The multi-award winning Sephuma needs no introduction to the South African music scene. She planted her footprint firmly in the hearts of fans when she first released her famous song, “A Cry, A Smile and A Dance”.
Sephuma shared the news on Instagram, saying: “It’s so exciting to be invited to join Bebe Winans for his upcoming tour of South Africa.
“Besides loving being on stage and sharing the stage with him, I love his music from a very long time ago. I promise to have a very exciting programme with all familiar favourite sing-alongs.
“I am so looking forward to watching Bebe perform, it’s going to be an experience.”
Winans said: “Judith Sephuma is one of my favourite singers in South Africa. She and I have shared the stage a number of times and it was bliss.
“I am blessed to have her joining me on my South African tour and I look forward to the magical moments we create on stage.”
Winans has sold over 20 million copies worldwide and has won six Grammy Awards, 10 Dove Awards, six Stellar Awards, four NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Awards and three Soul Train Music Awards.
As a solo artist, Winans has released eight albums and is known for his jaw-dropping performances on some of the most important and star-studded musical specials of the past decades.
Ticket prices vary between R490 R1 490 via Ticketpro, Spar and PayZone.