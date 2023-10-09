Judith Sephuma set to open for international gospel music sensation Bebe Winans

South African Jazz music sensation Judith Sephuma is set to open for Bebe Winans in his upcoming “It All Comes Down To Love” SA tour this December. The tour kicks off at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on December 9 and then moves to Grand Arena in Cape Town on December 15 and ends at SunBet Arena Time Square on December 16.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judith Sephuma (@judithsephuma) The multi-award winning Sephuma needs no introduction to the South African music scene. She planted her footprint firmly in the hearts of fans when she first released her famous song, “A Cry, A Smile and A Dance”. Sephuma shared the news on Instagram, saying: “It’s so exciting to be invited to join Bebe Winans for his upcoming tour of South Africa. “Besides loving being on stage and sharing the stage with him, I love his music from a very long time ago. I promise to have a very exciting programme with all familiar favourite sing-alongs.

“I am so looking forward to watching Bebe perform, it’s going to be an experience.” Winans said: “Judith Sephuma is one of my favourite singers in South Africa. She and I have shared the stage a number of times and it was bliss. “I am blessed to have her joining me on my South African tour and I look forward to the magical moments we create on stage.”