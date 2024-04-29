Independent Online
Kabza De Small was the biggest winner at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024

South African DJ and record producer, Kabza De Small. Picture: Enock Mbuyi.

Published 1h ago

Share

Internationally acclaimed singer and Grammy Award winner, Tyla, who was nominated in six categories at the Metro FM Awards 2024 for her viral song, “Water,” failed to take home any honours this weekend.

Instead, it was South African DJ and record producer, Kabza De Small who reigned supreme at the ceremony, which was held at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday night.

The musician, whose real name is Kabelo Motha Mahlangu, together with Mthunzi, walked away with four awards for Best Collaboration, Best Amapiano Song, Song of the Year and Best Produced Album for “Isimo”.

Metro FM presenters, ProVerb and Loot Love hosted the event which was broadcast live on SABC1 and SABC+.

Meanwhile, Lwah Ndlunkulu took home the Artist of the Year Award, while Nontokozo Mkhize won Best New Artist.

Grammy Award-winning artist and producer, Zakes Bantwini. File image.

Grammy Award-winning artist and producer, Zakes Bantwini’s “Mama Thula” won the Best Dance accolade and the Best Hip Hop Award went to A-Reece for his song, “Ving Rhames”.

Bantwini took to Instagram to share his gratitude for the accolade.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to have received Best Dance at the Metro Awards last night.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and support of so many people who have been by my side throughout my journey...

“I am truly grateful for this incredible honour, and I will continue to strive for excellence, driven by the trust and support of all those who believe in me.

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for being a part of this journey. Together, we can achieve great things,” read a part of his detailed post.

Meanwhile, Aymos took home silverware for Best Male Artist and Best Female Artist went to Makhadzi.

Here is the full list of the Metro FM Music Award 2024 winners:

Best Gospel Album

Ntokozo Mbambo - “Lavish Worship”

Best Jazz Album

Amandla Freedom Ensemble - “Oratorio Of A Forgotten Youth”

Best Produced Album

Kabza De Small and Mthunzi – “Isimo”

Best Collaboration

Kabza De Small and Mthunzi – “Imithandazo” featuring DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine and Umthakathi Kush

Song of the Year

Kabza De Small and Mthunzi – “Imithandazo” featuring DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alkaline and Umthakathi Kush.

Artist of the Year

Lwah Ndlunkulu

Best Viral Challenge

TitoM & Yuppe - “Tshwala Bam” featuring S.N.E and EeQue

Best New Artist

Nontokozo Mkhize

Best Duo/Group

Thee Legacy

Best Dance

Zakes Bantwini - “Mama Thula” featuring Skye Wanda, Thakzin and Suffocate SA

Best Kwaito/Gqom

DJ Kotin - “Hello” featuring Big Nuz, Mshayi and Mr Thela

Best Hip Hop

A-Reece - “Ving Rhames”

Best African Pop

Bongeziwe Mabandla – “Amaxesha”

Best Amapiano

Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – “Imithandazo” featuring DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine, Umthakathi Kush

Best Music Video

Bassie & Aymos- Izenzo Featuring T-Man SA

Best Male

Aymos

Best Female

Makhadzi

Best Styled

Oscar Mbo

Best R&B

Mthandazo Gatya - “IN 2 U”

