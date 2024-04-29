Kabza De Small was the biggest winner at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024

Internationally acclaimed singer and Grammy Award winner, Tyla, who was nominated in six categories at the Metro FM Awards 2024 for her viral song, “Water,” failed to take home any honours this weekend.
Instead, it was South African DJ and record producer, Kabza De Small who reigned supreme at the ceremony, which was held at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday night.
The musician, whose real name is Kabelo Motha Mahlangu, together with Mthunzi, walked away with four awards for Best Collaboration, Best Amapiano Song, Song of the Year and Best Produced Album for “Isimo”.
Metro FM presenters, ProVerb and Loot Love hosted the event which was broadcast live on SABC1 and SABC+.
Meanwhile, Lwah Ndlunkulu took home the Artist of the Year Award, while Nontokozo Mkhize won Best New Artist.
Grammy Award-winning artist and producer, Zakes Bantwini’s “Mama Thula” won the Best Dance accolade and the Best Hip Hop Award went to A-Reece for his song, “Ving Rhames”.
Bantwini took to Instagram to share his gratitude for the accolade.
“I am deeply honoured and humbled to have received Best Dance at the Metro Awards last night.
“This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and support of so many people who have been by my side throughout my journey...
“I am truly grateful for this incredible honour, and I will continue to strive for excellence, driven by the trust and support of all those who believe in me.
“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for being a part of this journey. Together, we can achieve great things,” read a part of his detailed post.
Meanwhile, Aymos took home silverware for Best Male Artist and Best Female Artist went to Makhadzi.
Here is the full list of the Metro FM Music Award 2024 winners:
Best Gospel Album
Ntokozo Mbambo - “Lavish Worship”
Best Jazz Album
Amandla Freedom Ensemble - “Oratorio Of A Forgotten Youth”
Best Produced Album
Kabza De Small and Mthunzi – “Isimo”
Best Collaboration
Kabza De Small and Mthunzi – “Imithandazo” featuring DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine and Umthakathi Kush
Song of the Year
Kabza De Small and Mthunzi – “Imithandazo” featuring DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alkaline and Umthakathi Kush.
Artist of the Year
Lwah Ndlunkulu
Best Viral Challenge
TitoM & Yuppe - “Tshwala Bam” featuring S.N.E and EeQue
Best New Artist
Nontokozo Mkhize
Best Duo/Group
Thee Legacy
Best Dance
Zakes Bantwini - “Mama Thula” featuring Skye Wanda, Thakzin and Suffocate SA
Best Kwaito/Gqom
DJ Kotin - “Hello” featuring Big Nuz, Mshayi and Mr Thela
Best Hip Hop
A-Reece - “Ving Rhames”
Best African Pop
Bongeziwe Mabandla – “Amaxesha”
Best Amapiano
Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – “Imithandazo” featuring DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine, Umthakathi Kush
Best Music Video
Bassie & Aymos- Izenzo Featuring T-Man SA
Best Male
Aymos
Best Female
Makhadzi
Best Styled
Oscar Mbo
Best R&B
Mthandazo Gatya - “IN 2 U”