Kamo Mphela follows in Adele’s footsteps as ‘Dalie’ earns top spot on streaming app

South African internet-sensation-turned-amapiano-star Kamo Mphela is proving that she’s worth her salt. The “Ghost” hitmaker recently made history with her new amapiano single, “Dalie”, featuring Khalil Harrison and Tyler ICU.

Mphela has become the first South African lead female artist in history to have a song receive more than100K daily streams on SA Spotify. The last female artist to do this was Adele back in 2021. “Dalie” also retains a high ranking on all major streaming platforms. It is first on Audiomack, second on YouTube and Shazam and third on Spotify and Apple Music.

It is also doing well in other African countries, among them Tanzania, Uganda, Nigeria and Ghana, and is number 11 on the Shazam Global Charts. On TikTok, the song received more than 253.2 million views. The star took to Instagram to share the news.

“All we can do is thank god 🙏🏾 & the team ❤️🤘🏾 ( it’s just stats),” she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIKI 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@kamo_mphelaxx) Fans and industry heavyweights like DJ Zinhle, Arya Starr and Major League DJz congratulated the star on her career milestone. DJ Zinhle and Arya Starr wrote: “Congratulations 😍”.

Focalistic said: “ROCKET 🚀 🔥.” @Ntando Zikalala commented: “YOU DEFINITELY KAMO MPHELA 🔥✨🥹❤️ I’m so proud of you.” @👑 Ini-Wura ṢS shared: “Love you Kamo, thank you for not giving up on yourself and your talent no matter what. The sky is child’s play compared to your limitless limit 💛🍾.”