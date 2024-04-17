Kate Hudson 'ready for criticism' as she announces huge career move

Kate Hudson is "ready to take the criticism" that may come with the launch of her music career. The 44-year-old actress has been one of the biggest stars in Hollywood for decades, but released her debut single “Talk About Love” in March and ahead of launching an album, admitted that the shift has not actually been a "sudden thing" for her personally.

She told Britain's HELLO magazine: "It's actually not a sudden thing. I've been writing music my whole life. I just never shared it. I guess I was waiting for the right time to do that and this is it. I'm excited to share. It's vulnerable, but I feel ready to take the criticism. My hope is that it is received with the warmth that I created it with." The “Almost Famous” star - who is the daughter of Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn and singer Bill Hudson - has "always loved singing" because she finds it more personal" than acting and feels "ready" to make the switch She said: "I had never sung in such an intimate space. It was very unforgiving, but also really good for me.