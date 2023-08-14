Kelly Khumalo, Nadia Nakai, Holly Rey scoop top honours at the 2nd Basadi in Music Awards

The second Basadi in Music Awards (BIMA) took place over the weekend at the Joburg Theatre. South African women came together to celebrate other queens not only musically, but across diverse entertainment domains. Despite the recent social media uproar to get Kelly Khumalo cancelled from the industry, the singer emerged victorious, walking away with an incredible win.

The Afro-soul singer took home the prize for Afropop Artist of the Year with “Akathintwa”, beating the likes of Brenda Mtambo, Lioness Mohoje, Lwah Ndlunkulu and Nomfundo Moh. Rapper Nadia Nakai won in the category Hip Hop with her single “Not The Same” featuring Lucasraps. On Instagram, Bragga posted, “AWARD WINNER BAABY!!! Thank you so much @basadiinmusicawards_sa for Hip Hop artist of the year! I’m so grateful ❤️ Really sad I couldn’t be there tonight! Love y’all! ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) Durban-born star, Holly Rey walked away with the award for Pop Artist of the Year for “Stripped”. Lwah Ndlunkulu bagged Artist of the Year and the Sofnfree Amapiano Artist of the Year award went to Khanyisa Jaceni for “Gyjima”, featuring Sir Trill, Marcus Mc, Tycoon & Ben Da Prince. Award-winning DJ, Lady Amar added another feather to her cap when she scooped the DJ of the Year Award. And the Qwabe Twins took the Duo/Collaboration of the Year award with their single “Sobonana”.

Aside from the musical wins, Metro FM host Khutso Theledi, who joined the station in April 2022, walked away with the Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year prize for her show, The Break Away, while Phila Tyekana, who produces The Touchdown on Metro FM, bagged the Entertainment Radio Producer of the Year Award. Tshidi Kekana Manganye was named Social Media Influencer of the Year while Odirile the savage stylist was awarded Stylist of the Year. Celebrated singers, PJ Powers, Letta Mbulu and Angelique Kidjo were honoured with Lifetime Achievement awards.

Hosted by local singer Unathi Nkayi, the ceremony also featured performances from Andile, Khanyo, Winnie Khumalo, Tamara Dey, Maleh, Mpho Sebina, Vicky Sampson and Msaki. BIMA CEO Hloni Modise-Matau said the second awards were an “incredible success” echoing women’s profound impact in the music and entertainment industry. “This event showcased industry creativity and strength while acknowledging the often unnoticed dedication of women behind the scenes. To my team, your dedication, hard work, and attention to detail made this possible. Special thanks to our host venue, Joburg Theatre, and heartfelt congratulations to award recipients.”

Full list of the winners below: Afropop Artist of the Year Kelly Khumalo – “Akathintwa”.

Sofnfree Amapiano Artist of the Year Khanyisa Jaceni ft Sir Trill, Marcus Mc, Tycoon & Ben Da Prince – “Gyjima”. Artist of the Year

Lwah Ndlunkulu Dance Artist of the Year Nuzu Deep – “Come Find Me”.

DJ of the Year Lady Amar Duo/Collaboration of the Year

Qwabe Twins – “Sobonana”. Nando’s Emerging Artist of the Year Noluthando Ngema

Entertainment Journalist of the Year Masego Seemela – Sowetan Smag Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year

Khutso Theledi – “The Break Away” (Metro FM). Entertainment Radio Producer of the Year Phila Tyekana – “The Touchdown” (Metro FM).

Entertainment TV Producer of the Year Philisa Bidi – “Massive Music” (Chanel O). Gospel Artist of the Year

Ntokozo Mbambo – “Ngcwele Nkosi” Hip Hop Artist of the Year Nadia Nakai ft Lucasraps – “Not The Same”.

Jazz Artist of the Year Thesis ZA – “Chosi”. Music TV Presenter of the Year

Ntombee Mzolo – “Yash’ Ingoma”. Music Video of the Year Ney The Bae ft Given Zulu – “Ingwe”.

Newcomer of the Year Group Chat – “Mama”. Pop Artist of the Year

Holly Rey – “Stripped”. Reggae Artist of the Year Empres Lilly – “One Day”.

Social Media Influencer of the Year Tshidi Kekana Manganye. Song of the Year

“Ithuba” – Lwah Ndlunkulu ft Siya Ntuli. SAMRO Songwriter of the Year Msaki

Stylist of the Year Odirile Traditional Artist of the Year

Dr Sophy – “Vamaseve wa Mina”. Non-voting category recipients CEO Mosadi In Business Achievement Award Recipients

Nhlanhla Mafu for NN Vintage. Mosadi In Music In Africa Award Recipients Berita (Zimbabwe).

Lifetime Achievement Awards Angélique Kidjo Letta Mbulu