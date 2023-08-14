Kelly Khumalo, Nadia Nakai, Holly Rey scoop top honours at the 2nd Basadi in Music Awards

The second Basadi in Music Awards (BIMA) took place over the weekend at the Joburg Theatre. South African women came together to celebrate other queens not only musically, but across diverse entertainment domains.
Despite the recent social media uproar to get Kelly Khumalo cancelled from the industry, the singer emerged victorious, walking away with an incredible win.
The Afro-soul singer took home the prize for Afropop Artist of the Year with “Akathintwa”, beating the likes of Brenda Mtambo, Lioness Mohoje, Lwah Ndlunkulu and Nomfundo Moh.
Rapper Nadia Nakai won in the category Hip Hop with her single “Not The Same” featuring Lucasraps.
On Instagram, Bragga posted, “AWARD WINNER BAABY!!! Thank you so much @basadiinmusicawards_sa for Hip Hop artist of the year! I’m so grateful ❤️ Really sad I couldn’t be there tonight! Love y’all! ❤️”
Durban-born star, Holly Rey walked away with the award for Pop Artist of the Year for “Stripped”.
Lwah Ndlunkulu bagged Artist of the Year and the Sofnfree Amapiano Artist of the Year award went to Khanyisa Jaceni for “Gyjima”, featuring Sir Trill, Marcus Mc, Tycoon & Ben Da Prince.
Award-winning DJ, Lady Amar added another feather to her cap when she scooped the DJ of the Year Award. And the Qwabe Twins took the Duo/Collaboration of the Year award with their single “Sobonana”.
Aside from the musical wins, Metro FM host Khutso Theledi, who joined the station in April 2022, walked away with the Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year prize for her show, The Break Away, while Phila Tyekana, who produces The Touchdown on Metro FM, bagged the Entertainment Radio Producer of the Year Award.
Tshidi Kekana Manganye was named Social Media Influencer of the Year while Odirile the savage stylist was awarded Stylist of the Year.
Celebrated singers, PJ Powers, Letta Mbulu and Angelique Kidjo were honoured with Lifetime Achievement awards.
Hosted by local singer Unathi Nkayi, the ceremony also featured performances from Andile, Khanyo, Winnie Khumalo, Tamara Dey, Maleh, Mpho Sebina, Vicky Sampson and Msaki.
BIMA CEO Hloni Modise-Matau said the second awards were an “incredible success” echoing women’s profound impact in the music and entertainment industry.
“This event showcased industry creativity and strength while acknowledging the often unnoticed dedication of women behind the scenes. To my team, your dedication, hard work, and attention to detail made this possible. Special thanks to our host venue, Joburg Theatre, and heartfelt congratulations to award recipients.”
Full list of the winners below:
Afropop Artist of the Year
Kelly Khumalo – “Akathintwa”.
Sofnfree Amapiano Artist of the Year
Khanyisa Jaceni ft Sir Trill, Marcus Mc, Tycoon & Ben Da Prince – “Gyjima”.
Artist of the Year
Lwah Ndlunkulu
Dance Artist of the Year
Nuzu Deep – “Come Find Me”.
DJ of the Year
Lady Amar
Duo/Collaboration of the Year
Qwabe Twins – “Sobonana”.
Nando’s Emerging Artist of the Year
Noluthando Ngema
Entertainment Journalist of the Year
Masego Seemela – Sowetan Smag
Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year
Khutso Theledi – “The Break Away” (Metro FM).
Entertainment Radio Producer of the Year
Phila Tyekana – “The Touchdown” (Metro FM).
Entertainment TV Producer of the Year
Philisa Bidi – “Massive Music” (Chanel O).
Gospel Artist of the Year
Ntokozo Mbambo – “Ngcwele Nkosi”
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Nadia Nakai ft Lucasraps – “Not The Same”.
Jazz Artist of the Year
Thesis ZA – “Chosi”.
Music TV Presenter of the Year
Ntombee Mzolo – “Yash’ Ingoma”.
Music Video of the Year
Ney The Bae ft Given Zulu – “Ingwe”.
Newcomer of the Year
Group Chat – “Mama”.
Pop Artist of the Year
Holly Rey – “Stripped”.
Reggae Artist of the Year
Empres Lilly – “One Day”.
Social Media Influencer of the Year
Tshidi Kekana Manganye.
Song of the Year
“Ithuba” – Lwah Ndlunkulu ft Siya Ntuli.
SAMRO Songwriter of the Year
Msaki
Stylist of the Year
Odirile
Traditional Artist of the Year
Dr Sophy – “Vamaseve wa Mina”.
Non-voting category recipients
CEO Mosadi In Business Achievement Award Recipients
Nhlanhla Mafu for NN Vintage.
Mosadi In Music In Africa Award Recipients
Berita (Zimbabwe).
Lifetime Achievement Awards
Angélique Kidjo
Letta Mbulu
PJ Powers