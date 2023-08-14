Independent Online
Kelly Khumalo, Nadia Nakai, Holly Rey scoop top honours at the 2nd Basadi in Music Awards

Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

Share

The second Basadi in Music Awards (BIMA) took place over the weekend at the Joburg Theatre. South African women came together to celebrate other queens not only musically, but across diverse entertainment domains.

Despite the recent social media uproar to get Kelly Khumalo cancelled from the industry, the singer emerged victorious, walking away with an incredible win.

The Afro-soul singer took home the prize for Afropop Artist of the Year with “Akathintwa”, beating the likes of Brenda Mtambo, Lioness Mohoje, Lwah Ndlunkulu and Nomfundo Moh.

Rapper Nadia Nakai won in the category Hip Hop with her single “Not The Same” featuring Lucasraps.

On Instagram, Bragga posted, “AWARD WINNER BAABY!!! Thank you so much @basadiinmusicawards_sa for Hip Hop artist of the year! I’m so grateful ❤️ Really sad I couldn’t be there tonight! Love y’all! ❤️”

Durban-born star, Holly Rey walked away with the award for Pop Artist of the Year for “Stripped”.

Lwah Ndlunkulu bagged Artist of the Year and the Sofnfree Amapiano Artist of the Year award went to Khanyisa Jaceni for “Gyjima”, featuring Sir Trill, Marcus Mc, Tycoon & Ben Da Prince.

Award-winning DJ, Lady Amar added another feather to her cap when she scooped the DJ of the Year Award. And the Qwabe Twins took the Duo/Collaboration of the Year award with their single “Sobonana”.

Aside from the musical wins, Metro FM host Khutso Theledi, who joined the station in April 2022, walked away with the Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year prize for her show, The Break Away, while Phila Tyekana, who produces The Touchdown on Metro FM, bagged the Entertainment Radio Producer of the Year Award.

Tshidi Kekana Manganye was named Social Media Influencer of the Year while Odirile the savage stylist was awarded Stylist of the Year.

Celebrated singers, PJ Powers, Letta Mbulu and Angelique Kidjo were honoured with Lifetime Achievement awards.

Hosted by local singer Unathi Nkayi, the ceremony also featured performances from Andile, Khanyo, Winnie Khumalo, Tamara Dey, Maleh, Mpho Sebina, Vicky Sampson and Msaki.

BIMA CEO Hloni Modise-Matau said the second awards were an “incredible success” echoing women’s profound impact in the music and entertainment industry.

“This event showcased industry creativity and strength while acknowledging the often unnoticed dedication of women behind the scenes. To my team, your dedication, hard work, and attention to detail made this possible. Special thanks to our host venue, Joburg Theatre, and heartfelt congratulations to award recipients.”

Full list of the winners below:

Afropop Artist of the Year

Kelly Khumalo – “Akathintwa”.

Sofnfree Amapiano Artist of the Year

Khanyisa Jaceni ft Sir Trill, Marcus Mc, Tycoon & Ben Da Prince – “Gyjima”.

Artist of the Year

Lwah Ndlunkulu

Dance Artist of the Year

Nuzu Deep – “Come Find Me”.

DJ of the Year

Lady Amar

Duo/Collaboration of the Year

Qwabe Twins – “Sobonana”.

Nando’s Emerging Artist of the Year

Noluthando Ngema

Entertainment Journalist of the Year

Masego Seemela – Sowetan Smag

Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year

Khutso Theledi – “The Break Away” (Metro FM).

Entertainment Radio Producer of the Year

Phila Tyekana – “The Touchdown” (Metro FM).

Entertainment TV Producer of the Year

Philisa Bidi – “Massive Music” (Chanel O).

Gospel Artist of the Year

Ntokozo Mbambo – “Ngcwele Nkosi”

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Nadia Nakai ft Lucasraps – “Not The Same”.

Jazz Artist of the Year

Thesis ZA – “Chosi”.

Music TV Presenter of the Year

Ntombee Mzolo – “Yash’ Ingoma”.

Music Video of the Year

Ney The Bae ft Given Zulu – “Ingwe”.

Newcomer of the Year

Group Chat – “Mama”.

Pop Artist of the Year

Holly Rey – “Stripped”.

Reggae Artist of the Year

Empres Lilly – “One Day”.

Social Media Influencer of the Year

Tshidi Kekana Manganye.

Song of the Year

“Ithuba” – Lwah Ndlunkulu ft Siya Ntuli.

SAMRO Songwriter of the Year

Msaki

Stylist of the Year

Odirile

Traditional Artist of the Year

Dr Sophy – “Vamaseve wa Mina”.

Non-voting category recipients

CEO Mosadi In Business Achievement Award Recipients

Nhlanhla Mafu for NN Vintage.

Mosadi In Music In Africa Award Recipients

Berita (Zimbabwe).

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Angélique Kidjo

Letta Mbulu

PJ Powers

Related Topics:

Kelly Khumalo2023Nadia NakaiEntertainmentArtistsSouth African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentMzansi Rise