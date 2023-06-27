Kfm’s Zoë Brown bids farewell to ‘The Flash Drive’

Media personality Zoë Brown recently announced her departure from Kfm after six years on “The Flash Drive” with Carl Wastie. Kfm made the announcement on their website and on air on June 26 where they told listeners that Brown’s last day will be June 30.

Brown also shared the news on her social media platforms and wrote: “Zoë’s not going … she’s growing” 🌱🌲 In case you missed the announcement, this will be my last week on The Flash Drive with @carlwastie and @kfmza. “My last show will be this Friday ❤️ I hope you’ll tune in and join in on the celebrations, trips down memory lane and yes, there will be tears too.“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoë Brown (@zbzoebrown) The bubbly Cape Town-based radio and TV presenter told Independent Media that she leaves radio entirely after starting on the airwaves in 2012. Brown joined Kfm in 2014.

Brown said: “Leaving radio is bitter-sweet I’m looking forward to having a little more freedom in my schedule after 11 years. “I’ve so many fond memories. I started at Kfm in 2014 doing the overnight show from midnight till 4am so I feel like I knew that building really well, in which has been the most comfortable couches to sleep on. “I’ve had the honour of doing the Traffic for ‘The Drive Time Show’with Rob Vember in 2015 and 2016 and then left radio during the week to do the weekend shows.

“I then joined Carl Wastie on ‘The Flash Drive’ from 3pm-7pm everyday for the last six years and it’s a sad one to say good-bye to. “With regards to a hint of my next move, if you know the song ‘Video Killed The Radio Star’ by The Buggles, I think that’s the truth, for the longest time I didn’t agree with that song but now I can say I finally do.” Kfm station manager Hennie Myburgh said: “Zoë has been an integral part of the Kfm 94.5 family, bringing her unique energy, charisma and wit to the airwaves as a valuable member of ‘The Flash Drive’ team.

“Her dedication and hard work have earned her numerous accolades and a special place in the hearts of listeners across the Cape. We are immensely grateful for the laughter, joy and entertainment she has brought to our audience. “She leaves behind a legacy of excellence and camaraderie that will not be forgotten. As Zoë takes this exciting next step in her career, we extend our heartfelt support and wish her nothing but the best.” Industry friends and fans rushed in to send their well wishes and congratulations to Brown on her news.

traceylange wrote: “Enjoy this new journey Lady 😍❤️❤️ here’s to growing!!” guy_mcdonald wrote: “Wishing you joy, serenity, success, and the love and respect you deserve! It’s your time to shimmer and shine 😍 Best of Luck Zoë!! 🙌” erin_drayton wrote: “What?! 😱 While I’m sad to hear the end of this era, also excited to hear what future holds for you ❤️”