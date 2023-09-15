Khanyi Mbau trends on ‘X’ over her skin colour in throwback interview

Media personality Khanyi Mbau was trending on X (formerly Twitter) after an old video interview with Debora Patta recently surfaced on social media. Trolls had a field day as memes were popping up from everywhere commenting on her appearance.

In the grilling interview, Patta tells Mbau: "Quite frankly, I don't want my kids to be like you, You give motivational talks? What possibly can I learn from you?“ Khanyi Mbau & Deborah Patta classic, heated conversation on eNCA😭



Chris Brown Trevor Noah Xolani #HarryandMeghan Stage 10 Vaal Drake Supra iPhone 15 Venda pic.twitter.com/JdPnBei3ME — YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) September 14, 2023 Mbau’s skin colour has been a topic of discussion for a few years since she first started lightening treatments. And she always trends on social media each time she posts a picture of herself. But while tweeps have much to say about her looks, the content queen has been serving hot images of glamour with her Zimbabwean-born Dubai businessman boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) Tweeps filled the trending topic with their latest opinions @asanda_teedow wrote: “She was actually much prettier when she was darker. I have no idea why Khanyi Mbau would change her complexion when she was already so beautiful. I remember how vivacious she was on Muvhango. I used to watch just to see her” @ChrisEcxel102 wrote: “Focused hun right there, I kinda miss da brown Khanyi Mbau..🤌🏽🔥”