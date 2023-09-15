Independent Online
Friday, September 15, 2023

Khanyi Mbau trends on ‘X’ over her skin colour in throwback interview

Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Instagram

Published 6h ago

Media personality Khanyi Mbau was trending on X (formerly Twitter) after an old video interview with Debora Patta recently surfaced on social media.

Trolls had a field day as memes were popping up from everywhere commenting on her appearance.

In the grilling interview, Patta tells Mbau: "Quite frankly, I don't want my kids to be like you, You give motivational talks? What possibly can I learn from you?“

Mbau’s skin colour has been a topic of discussion for a few years since she first started lightening treatments. And she always trends on social media each time she posts a picture of herself.

But while tweeps have much to say about her looks, the content queen has been serving hot images of glamour with her Zimbabwean-born Dubai businessman boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga.

Tweeps filled the trending topic with their latest opinions

@asanda_teedow wrote: “She was actually much prettier when she was darker. I have no idea why Khanyi Mbau would change her complexion when she was already so beautiful. I remember how vivacious she was on Muvhango. I used to watch just to see her”

@ChrisEcxel102 wrote: “Focused hun right there, I kinda miss da brown Khanyi Mbau..🤌🏽🔥”

@lucky_thedon1 wrote: “Khanyi Mbau is the blueprint of this slay queen shit , she had a lambo mfana thats levels.”

@maimbo_kush wrote: “What's with khanyi mbau? Does she want to be an albino or what?”

Related Topics:

Johannesburg2023Khanyi MbauSouth African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentCelebrity GossipCelebrity BeautyTwitter