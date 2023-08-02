'Khongolose Khommanding Khommissars’ delves into the dark underbelly of SA’s politics

Still basking in the glory of its successful world premiere at this year’s National Arts Festival in Makhanda, “Khongolose Khommanding Khommissars” (“KKK”), is set to wow audiences at the Market Theatre for a limited season. This daring theatrical satire is directed by the 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist Award (SBYA) recipients, The Theatre Duo – Billy Langa and Mahlatsi Mokgonyana.

The captivating play, written by the 2020 Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner, Jefferson “J Bobs” Tshabalala, delves into the dark underbelly of South African politics. It exposes the intricate web of political intrigue and corruption that influences the nation. The story pulls back the curtain on the lives of corrupt politicians, greedily vying for control of state resources while manipulating and deceiving the masses with their misleading speeches.

The satire explores the overt interactions and sometimes illegal dealings among contemporary South African political figures. “People are gravitating to the play in such a fantastic way. Also, the political climate is rife for a production of this nature because we are voting next year,” said Tshabalala. “So to have a production like this, at this time is a very well-timed piece. It’s very poignant for it to be happening during this era.”

The play dissects the intentional and intertwined actions of politicians and businessmen that contribute to the country's political and socio-economic chaos, which perpetuates a culture of greed and corruption. One interesting aspect of the play is its use of “comrade speak”, a language used by those in power to mask their true intentions. “I went to Wits to study drama and one of the things that are prevalent when you study drama at an institution of higher learning is that when you’re looking for texts, as a young performer to think your teeth into, the great text are always written by white or old authors.

“So, I’ve always been interested in what heightened text looks like in black bodies because we also are highly poetic. “So, I feel like ‘comrade speak’ in this country and comrade political jargon is a theatre in and of itself. “There’s grand theatricality in which comrades express themselves, in the way they run their meetings and how they use that to mask certain things. So, I wanted to use the theatricality of the language to tell a story about how corruption permeates itself in our society.

“Theatre is an element of that, using verbiage and language to communicate a high ideology. “So that was my primary experiment in exploring this work, to go like, I want a student who’s at a drama school to not be afraid to go, ‘Look, if I'm going pick an exam piece that resonates with me, the fact that it's difficult is not an issue, at least the character is not too far removed from my world’.” ‘KKK’, starring Anelisa Phewa and Lebohang Masimola. Picture: Mark Wessels Tshabalala also shares his motivation to create texts that resonate with black actors and audiences.

He believes that the portrayal of authentic experiences through theatre is crucial and that black voices should have their stories represented on stage. In doing so, he hopes to challenge young performers to embrace texts that reflect their own reality and identity, rather than relying solely on works from traditional, predominantly white authors. “And I think it's important for us to have complex, interesting and well-rounded pieces of texts that are written for black actors and for black audiences.

“If I pretend I don't know these people then I'm allowing perversion to continue from white writers who imagine existence when real black writers, who have lived that experience, don't consolidate it into creative work. Tshabalala wants the audience to understand that complicity in corruption extends beyond politicians. “I hope people understand that we are all complicit. This is not just about the politician. This is about the tjotjo (bribe) that we pay at the driving license department. This is about the cool drink (bribe) that we leave with the traffic cop when we have skipped the stop sign.

“So in our collective consciousness, when we go ‘these politicians steal from us’, it's also pointing some fingers back at us.” “Khongolose Khommanding Khommissars” is currently on at the Market Theatre until Sunday, August 13. Tickets are R150 – R250 at Webtickets.

