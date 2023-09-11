Khosi Twala’s fans shower her with birthday gifts

“Big Brother Titans” winner Khosi Twala celebrated her 26th birthday in style. It is becoming a norm for “Big Brother” fans to send presents to their favourite contestants. We’ve seen them do wonders for Themba Mabaso, and now it is Twala.

The “Big Brother Titans” winner, who recently turned 26, was shown love by her fans. They took it upon themselves to gift her an iPhone 14 Pro Max, Canon camera, Louis Vuitton travelling case, 360º spin photo booth, a spa voucher, a bouquet with R5 000 cash, podcast microphone kit, a framed magazine cover, and a R200K cheque. Not only that, but her fans also pay for her travelling expenses, which she’s grateful for.

“Mother is happy!!! Don’t let these streets bully you and divide you 🥳 You gifted me over seven times in four different countries after paying for all my travel expenses. You did very well for chapter 26, and I love you,” she wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala) Twala is enjoying her reign and making the most of it. At the Forty Under 40 Awards South Africa, which took place at The Houghton Hotel, she won the People’s Choice Award, walking away with a one-year voucher worth R65 000 from Dr Lungile F Mhlongo, the founder of Numa Medical Aesthetics. Twala is also nominated at the Sebenza Women Awards and the South African Social Media Awards.