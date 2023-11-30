Kick the December festivities off on a high note with these Joburg events

It’s the first weekend of December and there are plenty of events in Joburg this weekend to get you into a holiday mood. So put on their party shoes and enjoy the festivities in the city.

“Thandiswa Mazwai Life - Mzansi Fela Festival” Catch one of South Africa’s most talented vocalists, Thandiswa Mazwai, at the State Theatre on Saturday, December 2. Following sold-out shows in Durban and Johannesburg, Mazwai wants to give her supporters a taste of what to expect in her anticipated album, “Sankofa”.

“Sankofa is about fetching what has been left behind and the making of this work has really embodied that idea,” she explained. “I can’t wait for people to hear what we’ve been working on. It’s sensitive and lush while at the same time, very powerful to me.” Mazwai has long been one of the most influential musicians on the South African music scene. She began her career in 1995 with Bongo Maffin, one of the pioneering bands of the Kwaito era.

After six award-winning albums with Bongo Maffin, she decided to venture into a solo career. Thandiswa Mazwai is hosting Mzansi Fela at the State Theatre. Picture: Supplied. Mazwai has performed all over the world and has shared the stage with world-renowned musical legends. This includes the likes of Salif Keita, Hugh Masekela, Busi Mhlongo, Stevie Wonder, Cesaria Evora, Paul Simon and many others.

Where: The South African State Theatre, Pretoria. When: December 2, 8pm. Cost: Tickets start from R350 at Webtickets.

“Spirit of Praise 9” tour Uplift your spirit with some soulful music at the “Spirit Of Praise 9”, a celebration of gospel music at its finest. This is where voices are expected unite, in a bid to inspire and to restore hope.

This concert will feature several gospel artists such as Ayanda Ntanzi, Omega Khunou, Mpumi Mtshweni, Dumi Mkokstad and Mmatema. “Prepare to have your spirit moved by the heartfelt lyrics and captivating performances that only gospel music can deliver,” the organisers said. “With voices that resonate with depth and passion, this ensemble promises to take you on a musical journey that touches the core of your being”.

Where: Big Top Arena, Carnival City, Brakpan. When: December 3. Cost: Tickets start from R295 at Computicket.

Dumi Mkokstad will be performing at Carnival City. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi. The Mbuso Khoza experience If you have never seen Mbuso Khoza perform live, now is your chance to experience his melodic voice. The “Ukhokha” actor will be at the Lyric Theatre on December 1, showcasing his latest album, “Ifa LoMkhono”.

Mbuso Khoza. Picture: Instagram The award-winning musician will be merging traditional Zulu music and modern jazz at the concert. He will be joined on stage by iJadu leAfrika, Bekezela and Nonka. Where: Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City.

When: December 1, 7pm. Cost: Tickets start from R300 at Webtickets. Festival of lights

In line with holiday tradition, the Johannesburg Zoo is hosting the “Festival of Lights“ for the entire December. Presented by the Joburg Theatre, the month-long festival which launches on December 1, allows visitors to enjoy a beautiful picnic set-up under the sparkling lights. “Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of wonder, magic and entertainment like never before,” the organisers said.

‘This festival is not just an event, it’s an enchanting experience you won’t want to miss.“ They added that the “Festival of Lights“ will feature performances by Bongi Archie, the Youth Russian Ballet Company (A mesmerising ‘Nutcracker’), The Soil, Art of Dance, and Soweto Spiritual Singers. Meanwhile, Tribhangi Dance Company, iComplete, Tamara Dey - with the dynamic Mzansi Gay Choir - and DaFunc, will also perform at the event.

There will also be a comedy and DJ night, allowing attendees to let loose and enjoy the holiday festivities with plenty of laughs and some grooves. Visitors are encouraged to bring their picnic blankets and camping chairs. No outside drinks will be allowed as several food stalls will be available.

The “Festival of Lights“ is a family-friendly event. It is open everyday of the week, except on Mondays. Where: Johannesburg Zoo, Rosebank. When: December 1- January 7, 7pm.

Cost: R175 for adults, R100 for pensioners, and R75 for children 3 to 12. Children under 3 enter for free. Tickets are available at www.joburgtheatre.com. Lights, Camera, Rooftop pop-up drive-in

December is all about spending quality time with your loved ones. You and your family can enjoy an outdoor cinema experience this festive season, with a Rooftop Drive-In at Hyde Park Corner this weekend. The drive-in cinema experience will be hosted at the Woolworths Rooftop Parking.

It will feature an array of Christmas movies, “Klaus”, “Love Actually”, “The Polar Express” and “The Holiday”. Where: Hyde Park Corner. When: December 1 and 2, from 6pm.