Kirstenbosch reveals Summer Sunset Concerts line-up

Summer has officially arrived in Cape Town, which means soaking up the sun and grooving to some outdoor beats. The Summer Sunset concerts are where good vibes and great music collide, to create the ultimate Sunday fun day.

Thousands of concert-goers flock to the Kirstenbosch Gardens every week during the summer, turning it into one of the City’s hottest spots. Family, friends, a picnic blanket, and the breathtaking backdrop of the Gardens - as it has become affectionately known as - are the perfect ingredients for a fun-filled summer night. The latest edition of concerts is also expected to feature an impressive line-up of musicians, from local legends to international stars.

Alongside the usual Sunday concerts, that have become a staple in the city, concert-goers can also expect even more festive magic that will bring an added sparkle to the holiday season. The organisers have also announced a special New Year's Eve event at the Kirstenbosch Gardens this year. So gear up to make unforgettable memories, long after the clock strikes midnight.

Full line-up for the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts December 2023 December 3: Mi Casa.

December 10: Amanda Black and The Soil. December 14, 15, 16 and 17: The Cape Town Carols at Kirstenbosch proudly hosted by the Rotary Club of Kirstenbosch. Gates open at 6pm. December 23: Swing City.

December 31: Jeremy Loops and the Congo Cowboys in a New Year’s Eve special. Gates open at 7pm. January 2024 January 1: Goldfish.

January 7: Die Heuwels Fantasties and Jack Parow. January 14: Mango Groove. January 21: Al Bairre and Shortstraw.

January 27: Lalah Hathaway. (International act brought to Kirstenbosch by Showtime). Gates open at 6pm. January 28: Lloyiso and Ami Faku. February 2024

February 4: Unity at Kirstenbosch with Emo and Loukmaan Adams. February 11: The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. February 18: Matthew Mole.

February 22: Deacon Blue. Gates open 6pm (International act brought to Kirstenbosch by Breakout). February 23: Xavier Rudd (international act brought to Kirstenbosch by Breakout). Gates open at 6pm. February 25: Mandisi Dyantyis.

March 2024 March 3: The Golden Oldies. March 10: Fokofpolisiekar.

March 17: Goodluck and Craig Lucas. March 24: Sun-El Musician and Simmy. March 31: Neon Dreams and Ard Matthews.