‘Knorhoek Sunset Concert Series’ returns to Cape Town this weekend

Iconic Cape Town-based band Supernova is set to rock the Mother City this weekend. Lead by the South African Music Awards (Samas) nominated Ryan Meyer, the musical group are expected to set the stage alight at the Knorhoek Wine Farm.

This serene setting is nestled along Cape Town’s scenic R44 wine route in Stellenbosch. At this concert, attendees will not only get the chance to enjoy the leisure of the farm, but you can also jive to some incredible music. Situated across a sprawling 200 hectares of lush vineyards and rolling hills, the Knorhoek Wine Farm isn't your average venue.

It's the ultimate spot for relaxation which affords visitors the chance to enjoy the great outdoors with loved ones. There is also the farm’s delectable wine offerings and with their three top-notch varietals, it is sure to tantalise guest’s taste buds. Attendees are also urged to pack a picnic basket and bring it with them to the gathering, which they can enjoy against the stunning wine farm backdrop.

They can also order a picnic board for two, which will include cheese, breads and other picnic goodies for R225. Meanwhile, the concert is also family-friendly and there will be many activities for both young and old. This includes cooling off in the farm’s splash pool, while children can enjoy themselves on a jumbo jumping castle which will be erected at the farm.

There will also be a play area for the youngsters to enjoy as well as other recreational facilities. For those seeking a more tranquil adventure, discover the charm of the farm’s walking trails which are ideal for leisurely strolls as you soak in nature's beauty. Meanwhile, local radio station Worcester FM 89.2 FM will also be broadcasting live from the concert between 1pm and 6pm.

Guests are invited to tune into their live stream and get ready to send your shout-outs on the airwaves. In regards to this gathering, Worcester FM’s Quinton Manuel explained that the “Summer Sunset Series Concerts” aims to give people an escape from the ordinary. “Knorhoek Wine Farm is a picnic heaven, a superb place to relax on the green lawns, take in the fresh winelands air, and enjoy some jazz tunes,” he said.

Where: Knorhoek Wine Estate in Stellenbosch. When: Saturday, February 24, from 4pm. Gates open at 12.30pm for those who want to enjoy some wine tasting. Cost: Tickets start from R150 and can be purchased from Webticket.

The Rooftop Of Dreams Ft. Henrik Schwarz Henrik Schwarz is celebrated for his diverse musical style which blends electronic, classical and jazz elements. The internationally-renowned music producer and composer is acclaimed for his ability to draw in audiences and he is now set to bring his unique sound to Cape Town.

Some of Schwarz's top songs include "Walk Music", "Take Words In Return" and "Leave My Head Alone Brain". These tracks exemplify his ability to craft intricate melodies and infectious rhythms that resonate with listeners across various musical genres. The musician’s Cape Town fans can expect an unforgettable musical experience this weekend.

Where: The Terrace Rooftop in Salt River, Cape Town. When: Sunday, February 25, from 2pm. Cost: Tickets cost between R150 - R200 and be purchased from Webtickets

Henrik Schwarz. Picture: INSTAGRAM Girls Gone Fit : Galentines Edition As the “month of love” comes to an end, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to soak up any remaining love related events in Cape Town. This includes Galentine’s festivities, which celebrates friendship amongst women.

Apart from spending some quality time with your female friends and family, the event will also be an opportunity to work on your fitness and overall wellbeing. It is also a chance to get your weekend started off on the right foot as you move your body, clear your mind and enjoy time with the ladies. The event’s organisers are urging attendees to bring along all their gal pals for this morning workout.

They added that the dress code is your “cutest gym attire”. Where: Rise Studios in Gardens, Cape Town. When: Saturday, February 24, from 10am.