Kristi Lowe hopes new song, ‘Shattering’, will help those struggling with grief

Many people across the globe are in desperate need of healing. That’s what South African songstress Kristi Lowe is hoping her latest single “Shattering”, will achieve.

The powerful ballad, produced by the renowned UK-based Josh Berry and Cape Town’s Victoria Altern, tackles loss, grief and mental health struggles. With its hauntingly beautiful melodies and deeply moving lyrics, the Cape Town musician’s song also aims to provide solace to those grappling with loneliness and despair. Lowe reflected on the inspiration behind “Shattering”, which draws from the likes of Etta James and Amy Winehouse.

"This song embodies the difficult, yet crucial journey of confronting our deepest pain and trauma head-on,” she explained. “It's a daunting task, but it's essential for healing.” She added that working on the single also conjured up an image of the Japanese art of Kintsugi, where broken ceramics are mended with liquid gold.

“This process beautifully metaphorises the process of healing and illustrates how embracing our vulnerabilities can ultimately forge us into stronger, more beautiful beings.” Musician Kristi Lowe has released a new single. Picture: Instagram. “Shattering” is also much more than just a song for Lowe. “It's a personal anthem for anyone feeling overwhelmed by their struggles,” she said.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter has been honing her unique blend of jazz, pop and soul over the past two years. When she was just 15-years-old, her career took flight following the release of her debut single, “I Need More Time.” This track, which was produced in collaboration with local music band Goodluck, advocated for the musician’s sister, Jenna Lowe's life-saving campaign, following her terminal lung diagnosis.

In under a week after the song’s release, it ranked in the Top 3 on SA iTunes. Her sister died from the condition and despite the grief she was experiencing, Lowe returned to music as a source of healing and expression. Since then, she has graced both local and international stages.