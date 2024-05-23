KZN EVENTS: Schalk Bezuidenhout to tickle the funny bone with 'Crowd Pleaser'

South African award-winning comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout will perform his brand-new comedy set, “Crowd Pleaser”, in Durban from next week. The show is said to be “funnier than ever” with event organisers promising that it’s more that its much more than just “any old regular stand-up show.”

The act is set to include Bezuidenhout’s unique brand of humour, which has earned him widespread praise over the years. Much of his stand-up comedy is born from personal anecdotes and tales about those closest to him. The 32-year-old has come a long way since he first broke into the industry back in 2011. His first paying comedy gig was at a Kempton Park strip club and he has had audiences laughing ever since.

The funnyman has also performed alongside other comedy giants in prestigious venues all over the world. On stage, Bezuidenhout is vibrant, energetic and his comedy appeals to people from all walks of life. So laugh away your stresses and join the comedian for his “Crowd Pleaser” act.

Where: The University of KwaZulu Natal’s Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre. When: May 29 to June 1. Cost: Tickets start from R200 per person and are available at Computicket.

Comedian Justice Kubheka will take to the stage as part of the Bantu ‘Time Comedy Show’. File image. “Bantu Time Comedy Show” Justice Kubheka and other comedians are set to have the audience laughing until they cry at this vernacular comedy show. He will be joined on stage by the likes of Amahlaya noNonto R, Tsoro, Master Nu and Gab noSalad who are coming to Durban to offer patrons a night of fun and laughter.

According to a statement, the show promises to deliver hilarious performances in a unique vernacular style that will leave you in stitches. “Our line-up of talented comedians will take to the stage and entertain you with their wit, humour and engaging storytelling.” “Get ready to laugh your heart out as they share hilarious anecdotes, observations and jokes that will resonate with the audience.”

Where: The Chris Seabrooke Music Centre in Berea. When: Saturday, May 25, at 7pm. Cost: Tickets start from R180 and are available at Computicket. No under 16s are allowed.

“MC Praise Dobenya Live” Get ready to be entertained by MC Praise Dobenya as he takes the stage for a night filled with music, laughter and memories that will last a lifetime. Known for his captivating performances and infectious energy, he has prepared a night of music with a unique blend of comedy to keep guests at the edge of their seats.

Where: 8 Wolseley Road in Morningside. When: Friday, May 24, at 7pm. Cost: R50 at Computicket.

The Buds of May Celebrate mothers, grandmothers, sisters, soul-sisters, aunts, mother figures, nieces, friends and other female figures in your life at the Buds of May fundraiser for the Feed the Babies organisation. The three-hour event promises to be a fabulous fashionable affair, with delicious fare and stories of love, hope and courage.

There are also various prizes up for grabs. Where: Hillcrest High School. When: Saturday, May 25, at 8.30am.

Cost: R295 per person / R2950 per table of ten. Contact Sandy at [email protected] or WhatsApp 082 5518704. “KZN Youth Orchestra Fundraiser” The KZN Youth Orchestra (KZNYO) will perform a fundraising concert for the Westville Conservancy.

The organisation is home to around 60 young classical musicians, ranging from ages between 10 and 20. The KZNYO is conducted by, Lykele Temmingh, with narration by Cathy Peacock. The hour-long concert will encompass a variety of genres including music from the baroque and romantic periods as well as from movies and musicals.

This includes hits from “Swan Lake”, “Skyfall”, “Sweet Caroline” as well as South African music. Where: The Westville Methodist Church. When: Friday, May 24, at 6pm.

Cost: Tickets cost R100. Pensioners and scholars pay R80. Bookings can be made through Quicket. Call or WhatsApp Cathy on 082 349 8362 for more information. A JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience production on stage. Picture: Supplied. “JOMBA! Masihambisane Dialogues” It’s the last day to join in on the 4th annual online South African contemporary dance conference, “JOMBA! Masihambisane Dialogues”.

Hosted by the UKZN’s Centre for Creative Arts, the online event features dance-makers, academics, dancers, educators and researchers from 11 countries including Brazil, Canada, Cape Verde, France, Germany, South Africa, UK, USA and Zimbabwe. The conference, under the theme, “(Re)turn To The Drum”, still has a number of interesting presentations and panel discussions taking place. Where: “JOMBA!” YouTube channel.