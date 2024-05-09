Lady Du faces backlash for her comment on Tyla’s Met Gala look

Renowned musician and beauty salon business owner Lady Du, has found herself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. She recently criticised Grammy-award-winning singer, Tyla’s sand-inspired Met Gala dress, which was designed by Balmain.

“Imagine if she came wearing African print or Maxhosa!!! That would have been a show-stopper, but this is also fire,” the entertainer, whose real name is Duduzile Ngwenya, wrote on Instagram. While some may argue that Lady Du was expressing her opinion, others interpreted her words as throwing shade at the South African-born musician, whose full name is Tyla Laura Seethal and her bold fashion statement. This included @EliahHunt who took to X to comment: “How Lady Du wanted Tyla to pull up at the Met Gala 😭😭”

How Lady Du wanted Tyla to pull up at the Met Gala 😭😭 https://t.co/rVsdVVgFkP — Stivvy👡 (@EliahHunt) May 8, 2024 @unclescrooch added: “Hai @Ladydu_sa what’s happening here?” Hai @Ladydu_sa what’s happening here? pic.twitter.com/E4VscxGU2o — 𝗢𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗲 🔥🚀 (@unclescrooch) May 8, 2024 @Shonny_SA commented: “Lady du is a hating period!” Lady du is a hating period! pic.twitter.com/1fb5ME9j3X — Shonny (@Shonny_SA) May 7, 2024 @4kof wrote: “Replying to @4kof_@Ladydu_sa and @Musa_Khawula This can never be undone❤️💯. We don't wanna hear about Amaxhosa! Ofuna Amaxhosa, akawathenge awaqgoke. Leave Tyla alone!!! The theme was there for a reason.”