LOOK: Tyla stole the show as she made her Met Gala debut

It was the first Monday in May, which meant that it was fashion’s biggest night out at the annual Met Gala. This saw celebrities, designers and high-profile figures gather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the yearly fundraising gala, affectionately known as the Met Ball.

The theme for this year’s event, organised by Vogue magazine’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, was “The Garden of Time.” Grammy Award-winning musician Tyla stole the show as she made her debut at the prestigious gathering. Unlike other guests who interpreted the theme by adding elements such as flower embroidery to their gowns, the Grammy award-winning singer took it to the next level.

She wore a dress, created by Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain, which used three different colours of sand and micro-crystal studs. For jewellery, Tyla wore earrings, two rings and a simple choker by John Hardy. She also aptly paired her look with an hourglass purse. Because the dress was so tight, she had to be carried up the iconic front steps.

When she was asked whether she would be able to sit down during the night, she said, “Who cares, guys, I’m cute!” The South African-born singer and songwriter told People magazine that her look was inspired by the Sands of Time. Balmain also took to Instagram to explain Tyla’s look.

Tyla at the Met Gala. Picture: Instagram. “The sensational @tyla brings the Sands of Time to life on the 2024 Met Gala steps. “Transforming the essence of time embodied by the simple hourglass, the Balmain Atelier devised a unique appliqué technique for the gown, which features sand and micro crystal studs pressed directly onto fabric shaped by a plaster cast of the star’s own bodice,” their post read. And while the musician, whose full name is Tyla Laura Seethal, stood out from the crowd at the 2024 Met Gala, other stars also impressed at the gathering.

This included Indian fashion entrepreneur, Mona Patel, who also attended the event for the first time this year. She stunned in a Iris van Herpen gown with 3D moving butterflies. Mona Patel. Picture: Alikhan. Canadian actress, Taylor Russell also looked exquisite in a Loewe custom dress with a trompe l’oeil corset and timber effect.