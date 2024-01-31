Independent Online
Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Lady Zamar lets detractors know that she isn’t hurt: ‘I love, love’

Lady Zamar. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

Award-winning musician Lady Zamar has let social media users know that she continues to believe in love.

The outspoken artist, who was in a romantic relationship with music titan, Sjava, made claims in 2017, that he had raped her in a hotel room.

The National Prosecuting Authority threw out the case in 2020, on the grounds that “the facts or evidence does not support a successful prosecution”.

Despite having gone through the traumatic ordeal at the time. Zamar still faces backlash on social media for the claims, more than three years later.

Zamar recently took to X to dispel myths about her still being hurt.

The post came after detractors continued to troll the “Collide” hitmaker every time she posted anything concerning love.

Some social media users would always enter the comments to remind her of the incident.

She wrote on X: “I just like to post stuff about relationships coz i love love yo… i’m not hurt, i don’t need to heal, i just wanna share what i think or tell you stuff i think are helpful u know 🩷🌈🍧.”

Fans took to the comments sections to support the singer.

“Keep spreading the love 👊🏽🔥,” commented @tsivowapalmoze.

@NnamdiO33819180 said: “You deserve the best my love 😍😍😍.”

@XollyMnyandu commented: “And Guess what Queen 👸 Some of us learn a lot ❤️.”

@way_eazy wrote: “You will forever explain yourself on this platform, just do you, these ones think they control people's destinies on this platform mxm...”

In other news, the hitmaker is set to release her latest single, “Deeper”, on Friday, February 2.

