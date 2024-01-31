Award-winning musician Lady Zamar has let social media users know that she continues to believe in love. The outspoken artist, who was in a romantic relationship with music titan, Sjava, made claims in 2017, that he had raped her in a hotel room.

The National Prosecuting Authority threw out the case in 2020, on the grounds that “the facts or evidence does not support a successful prosecution”. Despite having gone through the traumatic ordeal at the time. Zamar still faces backlash on social media for the claims, more than three years later. Zamar recently took to X to dispel myths about her still being hurt.

The post came after detractors continued to troll the “Collide” hitmaker every time she posted anything concerning love. Some social media users would always enter the comments to remind her of the incident. She wrote on X: “I just like to post stuff about relationships coz i love love yo… i’m not hurt, i don’t need to heal, i just wanna share what i think or tell you stuff i think are helpful u know 🩷🌈🍧.”

i just like to post stuff about relationships coz i love love yo… i’m not hurt, i don’t need to heal, i just wanna share what i think or tell you stuff i think are helpful u know 🩷🌈🍧 — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) January 31, 2024 Fans took to the comments sections to support the singer. “Keep spreading the love 👊🏽🔥,” commented @tsivowapalmoze. Keep spreading the love 👊🏽🔥 — Sechaba Mashile-Masilela (@tsivowapalmoze) January 31, 2024 @NnamdiO33819180 said: “You deserve the best my love 😍😍😍.”