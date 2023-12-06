Lead singer Ross Learmonth leaves Prime Circle due to ‘creative differences’

It’s a sad day for Prime Circle fans as frontman Ross Learmonth announced that he will be parting ways with the iconic South African rock band due to “creative differences”. A statement sent to media said that the award-winning band will continue “creating music and entertaining its dedicated fan base.”

The decision comes after a remarkable 23-year career, marked by unforgettable performances and chart-topping hits. Despite citing creative differences as the reason for stepping out, Learmonth said that he had an incredible time with the group and is grateful for the memories they have created together. “At this juncture in my life, it’s time for me to move on. All relationships change and evolve, and unfortunately due to creative differences Prime Circle and I will no longer be continuing this musical journey together.”

He added that he is ready to immerse himself into his new music and direction. On Instagram, the singer who released his solo album, “Carousel”, earlier this year wrote, “Prime Circle will forever be my first love, and it is truly heartbreaking to issue this press statement. “It has been an extremely difficult time, but I wish the rest of Prime Circle all the best with their new chapter and frontman.

“Amidst the heartbreak, I am excited for my own new chapter and musical adventure. ♥️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross Learmonth (@rosslearmonth) The post included 11 dates from December to January 2024, where he will be performing solo or with other solo artists like Jesse Clegg or Majozi. Learmonth’s fans took to his comments section to offer the talented artist well on his solo career, while others expressed their sadness.

“We love you. Your fans will always remember the music. It’s just sad that it had to end this way. Excited for a new road to travel! We will be here for you,” wrote @julsmeintjes. @llstainton commented: “Very sad news. Prime Circle has been the soundtrack to many stages of my life. Backing you all the way!” @kymzozo added: “A sad closing to an epic band journey. Been a fab since before you became prime circle.

“Remembering memories of you writing in Middleberg. All the best with your solo journey Ross. And wishing the rest of the boys everything of the best for their future.” Meanwhile, Prime Circle’s founding member, Marco Gomes, bid Learmonth farewell and said that they will be introducing their new frontman and music soon. “Our music connects our fans globally, forging memories and emotions, going beyond just the five of us.

“We look forward to sharing new experiences, introducing our new seasoned frontman, and new music with our fans very soon. “With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours,” said Gomes. The remaining active band members include Gomes (bass), Dale Schnettler (acoustic drummer), Neil Breytenbach (keyboard) and Dirk Bisschoff (lead guitar).