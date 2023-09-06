The African continent’s leading content creatives and producers descended on Cape Town for FAME Week Africa, which ran from September 3 to 6. At the event, which included MIP Africa, leading streaming platforms along with channel networks were present to discuss the content on their platforms and the investment in telling local stories.

The trailblazing strides being made in the animation space were also highlighted at the event, where distributors, buyers and commissioners were spoilt for choice when it came to content. One of the sessions that stood out was Netflix’s preview of its 2023-2024 series and film offerings. This was because the streaming platform’s commitment to local content was manifested in its new offerings as well in the renewal of successful productions to date. Netflix has enjoyed fruitful partnerships with film-makers like Akin Omotoso, Donovan Marsh and Jayan Moodley as well as production houses Ochre Media, Gambit Films, Stained Glass Productions and Black Brain Pictures.

And it has been a win-win situation. A behind-the-scenes shot with Mishqah Parthiephal and Madhushan Singh from “Kandasamys: The Baby”. Picture: Supplied Writer, director and producer, Marsh, said: “Working with Netflix has opened up creative and financial avenues that have never before been accessible to local film-makers, who are now able to produce content that not only appeals to local audiences but competes with content from around the world.” On the movie front, “Kandasamys: The Baby”, which was filmed on location in South Africa and Mauritius, will be debuting on October 20.

This film by writer and director Moodley is the fourth in the “Kandasamys” franchise and it has bowled over audiences with its relatable storyline that transcends culture and language barriers. “It’s an exceptional joy and a labour of love to partner with Netflix to deliver ‘Kandasamys: The Baby’. To have representation from different communities and to be able to showcase an expression of our community through the medium of film, on a global platform like Netflix, amounts to happiness in abundance and an absolute celebration for us. “And we’re even more excited as it’s only the beginning and we cannot wait for the next production,” Moodley commented.

Also, “Heart of the Hunter”, a spy-thriller based on Deon Meyer’s novel, will be launching in the first quarter of 2024. It is directed by Mandla Dube, who gave us “Silverton Siege” and directed several episodes on “JIVA!”. Last but not least, “Soweto Love Story”, an eKasi romcom, will also be released in the first quarter of 2024. A scene from the upcoming film “Heart of the Hunter”. Picture: Mpumelelo Macu NETFLIX 2022 The series slate is equally enticing with “Miseducation” making a lot of noise.

Produced by Burnt Onion Productions (“How to Ruin Christmas”), this series, which drops on September 15, follows first-year varsity student Mbali Hadebe (Buntu Petse), who grapples with being ostracised by her peers after police raid her family home due to her mother Brenda’s (Baby Cele) corrupt political dealings. As such, she escapes to Grahamstown University in Makhanda, where he tries to put the past behind her and carve out a new life. “Blood & Water”, produced by Gambit Films, has been given the green light for season 4, which will be released in the first quarter of 2024, with “Savage Beauty”, which ended on a cliffhanger, returning for a second instalment in 2024, too.

Bradley Joshua, the CEO and executive producer of Gambit Films, said: “We (Gambit Films) feel extremely privileged to be able to tell our stories through film and series and for those stories to be consumed by the world. Netflix has pioneered a path for the voices of African film-makers to be expressed globally. “As a company, we are beyond grateful for the growing relationship we are forging.” Another series that has proved to be a hit on the streaming platform is “Young, Famous & African”. The pan-African reality show, which offers a front-row seat to the lives of some of the continent’s biggest stars, will be returning for a third season.

And Johnny Barbuzano, Tiffany Barbuzano and Morishe Matlejoane of BBZEE Productions are producing “YOH’ Christmas”, which, as the series title suggests, centres on the holiday season. Dumisani Mbebe as Don Bhengu in “Savage Beauty” season 2. Picture: Supplied Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s VP of Content for Middle East and Africa, said: “We are incredibly excited to continue with our investment in South African storytelling and to expand our relationships with these amazing storytellers. “These long-term partnerships with local film-makers have enabled us to uncover unique perspectives and diverse stories from South Africa to entertain our more than 238 million members around the world.

“This is why we’re committed to investing in South Africa’s creative industry and showcasing the incredible talent the country has to offer.” Meanwhile, MultiChoice also gave those in attendance a glimpse of what to expect for its hugely anticipated series, “Devil’s Peak”, which is based on South African author Meyer’s best-selling novel. The panel discussion was with Hilton Pelser, Sisanda Henna, Jozua Malherbe and Tarryn Wyngaard.