Legendary R&B sensation Freddie Jackson is coming to SA for the first time

Soul and R&B sensation Freddie Jackson is coming to South Africa. The legendary and award-winning artist is set to tour the country from September 23 to October 1.

As part of his, “You Are My Lady South Africa Tour”, Jackson is set to perform at Sun City Superbowl on September 23 and 24, he will then move to Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on September 30 with the final leg of the tour set to take place at Durban ICC on October 1. Freddie Jackson. Picture: Supplied Since the mid-1980s his classics like, “Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times’ Sake)”, have been a part of the soundtrack for romance. With over 15 million copies sold worldwide, Jackson promises to take his South African fans down memory lane with hits like “You Are My Lady”, “Rock Me Tonight”, “All I Ever Ask”, “Have You Ever Loved Somebody”, “Tasty Love” and many more.

“I am so excited to be coming to South Africa for the very first time. I have heard so many good stories about this beautiful country and how much the people of Mzansi love my music. “I cannot wait to have a good time with my South African fans. I will perform all their favourite hits and I promise to give them the best time of their lives.” he said. Freddie Jackson. Picture: Supplied Thabiso Mogashwa the director of Remoakantse Holdings said: “We always strive to bring international artists that we know to be favourites amongst South Africans. Recently, Glenn Jones hit our shores and his concerts at Sun City were sold out.