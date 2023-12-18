LOOK: Bubu Mazibuko celebrates 48th birthday by introducing her twin boys

South African actress Bubu Mazibuko is proof that one can never be too old to be a mother. The “Gaz'lam” actress announced her pregnancy in May, and then on December 13 she celebrated her birthday by sharing pictures of her twin boys named Isulakhe (God’s Plan in Zulu) and Avuyile (AmaBhele).

“I like that my birthday is in December because it’s also a chance for me to reflect, wrap it up and forge ahead to the following year. Wow, 2023. What a year! 2023 was for me, both the greatest year of my life and yet the roughest year I’ve ever been through. “But did I mention the greatest and most beautiful? Meet Isu and Avu. Yes, I had twin boys. Fraternal. “So I’m reminded that every time God denies me something, it’s because he always has that greater promise for me. I know this because once he decides it’s time, He does incredible things for me,” Mazibuko wrote.

She also shared the joys and the downsides of motherhood, which include being covered in vomit, drool and poop and sometimes feeling like she’s dealing with two terrorists because children can be overwhelming, especially to first-time mothers. However, she is grateful for the supportive structure she has from her husband, family and friends. “Caring for two small babies ain’t no tea party. This is demonstrated in the last frame, it’s their world, I just live in it. Cheers to my awesome husband for being the best dad and partner in this journey.