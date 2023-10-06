LOOK: Cast of ‘Devil’s Peak’ brave the Cape wind for the red carpet series premiere

The cast of the upcoming M-Net thriller “Devil’s Peak” graced the red carpet on Thursday evening to celebrate the launch of the five-episode crime thriller. The series, which is based on the best-selling 2004 novel by world-renowned South African writer Deon Meyer, airs on Sunday, October 29, at 8pm on M-Net.

The series, which is filmed in Cape Town, follows talented but broken detective Benny Griessel, who is tasked with tracking down a vigilante Thobela Mpayipheli, whose crimes are capturing the imagination of the city. While circling one another, Benny and Thobela are brought into the orbit of desperately trapped single mother Christine, willing to do anything to achieve a better life for herself and her daughter. The cast and guests served looks on the red carpet, which took place at the Nasdak Rooftop venue in Cape Town, offering a bonus view of having the actual Devil’s Peak mountain as the backdrop.

Guests were greeted with Devil’s Peak beer on arrival and enjoyed canapés while mingling ahead of the double-episode screening. Guests and cast from outside Cape Town were in awe of the beautiful landscapes surrounding the outdoor setting but not before an unexpected gust of wind ruined the outdoor vibes by blowing over the pop-up banners and decorations. The party was quickly moved inside to prevent further damage.

Cape Town, with its four seasons in one day, clearly lived up to its reputation. But that didn’t dampen spirits. The red carpet was moved inside and guests showed off their finest outfits. Lead actors Masasa Mbangeni and Sisanda Henna looked breathtaking in their ensembles and served different angles as cameras flashed away.

Sisanda Henna and Masasa Mbangeni. Picture: Jade Rhode Soli Philander, who plays Princess in the thriller, wore his famous chunky lace-up boot and short dress look to the red carpet. Soli Philander. Litha Bam, who plays Colonel Themba Genge, donned a paisley print shirt with mustard, maroon and browns complementing his slacks and white sneakers Litha Bam. Former “Idols SA” winner Paxton Fielies also graced the red carpet in her “off-duty model” look.