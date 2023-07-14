LOOK: Musa Motha gets to drive his dream car

“Britain’s Got Talent” finalist, Musa Motha’s dream came true when he got gifted a brand new 2023 red Audi A3 Sportback, on Thursday, July 13. Motha, the award-winning amputee dancer, showcased his incredible talent and captured the hearts of the audience and judges, making history on “Britain’s Got Talent”, when he received the first-ever group golden buzzer.

Though he didn’t win the competition, the Sebokeng-born star has been celebrated worldwide for his inspirational story of courage and resilience. Motha, who recently moved to London, was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 11, which resulted in his left leg having to be amputated. During his visit to Mutha in London, CEO of Cheeky Media Group and Executive Producer of “The Morning Show Yusuf Stevens, said the 27-year-old dancer expressed his deep desire to drive around in a 2023 Audi A3 Sportback when he’s back at home.

“After meeting Musa, I couldn’t help but be inspired by him. He has an energy about him and never quit attitude,” said Stevens. “I felt that so many people could learn from him, myself included. He mentioned he wanted an Audi, fly in a helicopter and star in a movie and I thought to myself, ‘I can make all of these things happen for this inspirational guy - so let's get it done!’ “He’s an absolute legend and I know he’s going to do big things.”

Overwhelmed with joy and gratitude, Motha expressed his appreciation. “Is this for real?”. “I feel so blessed, excited and the moment feels like a dream that I don’t want to wake up from,” said Motha. Motha took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the generous gesture, saying, “Dreams do come true.

"God deals with the 'how' phases in our lives, we deal with faith, believing, putting the work together and receiving. I'd love to thank @audisandton, @yusufstevens, and Cheeky Media for this precious gift." Motha, recently received a warm welcome fit for a king when he arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. He shared his appreciation for the reception and expressed how he won't forget the day for the rest of his life, saying: "I have learned that people might forget what you said, people might also forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.