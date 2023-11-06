LOOK: Palesa Madikwane renounces being a sangoma, tears up and burns ancestral cloth

Palesa Madikwane has quit her calling as a sangoma. Madikwane took to social media to show everyone that she has accepted Jesus Christ as her lord and saviour.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Madikwane is seen tearing up her ancestral cloth and setting it on fire as she says a prayer. He caption read: “There is power in the name of Jesus. There is power in the name of Jesus. There is power in the name of Jesus. To break every chain, break every chain, break every chain. To break every chain, break every chain, break every chain.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palesa M (@palesamad) The video triggered some of her fans and followers who lashed out saying that Madikwane is being disrespectful to the tradition and to those who believe in it.

One user, @mamntambo_nolutshungu_sizani wrote, “How I wish u did this privately, this is an insult to many who have a right to believe in whatever they believe in, u can imagine how u would feel if someone would publicly burn the Bible. “Let's learn to respect people's beliefs bethuna. U are a respected public figure my love 🙏. Let's be tolerant of each other.” In a detailed response, Madikwane apologised and said that it was not her intention to “shame or disrespect” anyone but rather to share her journey.

“@mamntambo_nolutshungu_sizani thank you for your message and education I truly appreciate it.” She said that her intention is in good spirit. “It is my journey and my story to tell. As per Romans 1:16 I am not ashamed of the journey I am renouncing and I know my position in Christ.

“I am not perfect but I am being perfected In Christ. I apologies for those feeling offended but I do not apologies for my actions. “We all have a story to tell and not everyone will like it or feel good but as long as I have the approval of God the Alpha I stick to Christ. “Much love and humbly appreciate your support and teaching 🙏🏾💕🙏🏾.”