LOOK: SA celebs pictured backing the Boks in France

South Africans are rejoicing after the Springboks clinched victory against the host country, France, sending them to the Rugby World Cup semi-final. Aside from everyone and their mother supporting them back home, there where SA rugby fans who spared no expense in going to France to support our boys.

On the entertainment front, celebrities like actors Siv Ngesi, Thando Thabethe, sportscaster Robert Marawa and comedian Jason Goliath were spotted having a blast on social media. Ngesi’s Instagram was filled with content from France in the lead up to the big victory celebration. He was so excited, he admitted to not even knowing the man he was hugging the whole time he sang our national anthem. “Paris has been filled with so many gees filled South Africans .. the vibe is/was electric! Last night we dominated a bar and sang our beautiful anthem! Perfect strangers uniting (don’t know the guy I’m hugging).”