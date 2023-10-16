LOOK: SA celebs pictured backing the Boks in France

South Africans are rejoicing after the Springboks clinched victory against the host country, France, sending them to the Rugby World Cup semi-final.
Aside from everyone and their mother supporting them back home, there where SA rugby fans who spared no expense in going to France to support our boys.
On the entertainment front, celebrities like actors Siv Ngesi, Thando Thabethe, sportscaster Robert Marawa and comedian Jason Goliath were spotted having a blast on social media.
Ngesi’s Instagram was filled with content from France in the lead up to the big victory celebration. He was so excited, he admitted to not even knowing the man he was hugging the whole time he sang our national anthem.
“Paris has been filled with so many gees filled South Africans .. the vibe is/was electric! Last night we dominated a bar and sang our beautiful anthem! Perfect strangers uniting (don’t know the guy I’m hugging).”
He also said the game was, “One of the best moments of my life! #speechless.”
“How To Ruin Christmas” actress Thabethe posted a video of her flying the SA flag high, she captioned it, “Ladies and gentlemen… the champions of the world‼️‼️‼️ What a time to be alive!!! 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦,”
Marawa was also spotted in France, and social media detectives were on the case of trying to figure out whether he was there with Thabethe.
But instead, he posted pictures with Thando “Pa” Manana.
This match was no joke for Goliath who posted a video of himself losing his mind when the Boks won.
“I HAVE NO WORDS!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦,” he posted.
Blessed by the support, the Springboks wrote on X, “Thank you, for amazing support in Paris, from South Africa and all over the world 🙏 #StrongerTogether #Springboks #RWC2023 #FRAvRSA.”
Siya Kolisi’s family was in attendance along with Cheslin Kolbe’s wife, Layla Kolbe, and their two children.