LOOK: Sofia Richie Grainge is pregnant with her first child

Congratulatory messages are streaming in as Sofia Richie Grainge and her husband, Elliot Grainge, have announced that they are pregnant and that it’s a girl. Sofia took to her Instagram to announce the news, posting photos from an exclusive Vogue shoot, with the captions, “And then there were three 🤍” and “Our hearts are filled with so much love! So thankful for all of your support! Can't wait for this next chapter of life 🤍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie Grainge (@sofiarichiegrainge) In another post was a video that showed glimpses of her pregnancy journey, including the moment when she found out she was pregnant. “You’re only four-and-a-half weeks old and this is a very, very dark positive,” she says while holding the pregnancy test in her hand. Further along are scenes of her 4D pregnancy scan.

“I’m so excited … Oh my gosh, she’s rubbing her eyes.” Watch video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cozy Crew Club (@cozycrewclub) The model told Vogue that she had found out about her pregnancy “very very early”.

“I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for Fashion Week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.” She said she took a test when she got back to Los Angeles. “I was a few days late on my period, and I wanted to be generally safe, so I took a test. Elliot was already used to me taking tests randomly.”

She also revealed that she was having a Gemini baby, putting her due date between May 21 and June 20. Fans, friends and family took to the comments section to celebrate the good news. “Omg! 🥹😭 I’m so happy for you sis!! 🥰 Congratulations!! Love you so much!🩷,” said Paris Hilton.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️ so beautiful wow,” wrote American model and actress, Meadow Rain Walker. Her music legend father, Lionel Richie, filled the comments section with red hearts, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” The model and British music executive were first linked in January 2021, a few months after Sofia parted ways from “The Kadashians” reality star, Scott Disick.