LOOK: Tyla spotted with Travis Scott at GQ after-party

Social media users are in a frenzy after internationally renowned South African pop star Tyla posted a video of herself and Travis Scott partying together at the GQ Men of the Year after-party in Los Angeles in the US. In the video posted on Instagram, the pair were dancing to their newly released remix of Tyla’s mega hit “Water”.

Watch video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyla (@tyla) Although the song has received mixed reviews since it was released on Friday, fans have now quickly turned their attention to how good the two look together. “Wow they look good together 🤞❤️🥰,” Kaymellow Kamo Mokoena commented.

“❤️Omg…They make a beautiful couple 😍😍,” wrote Brittany Lashae Wright. Adding some spice to the comments, Daija Logut said, “Good for him. It’s good to see him with a beautiful black woman 🖤.” But the singer and songwriter, whose real name is Tyla Laura Seethal, continued to be trolled this weekend for the “Water” remix.

Some say that Scott’s verse on the remix was unnecessary and that the songstress could have chosen a better collaborator. Lucky for Tyla, her South African sisters came to her rescue. Renowned amapiano sensation, Lady Du set haters straight by posting on Instagram, “All the people here commenting negatively are sitting at home bashing a young girl who is chasing her dreams, she’s out here working.